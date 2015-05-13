Performance Lab: Cristiano Ronaldo

MUSIC

Get in the zone like CR7

“Ricky Martin’s tunes are very catchy; Livin’ La Vida Loca is my favourite.” And his favourite song ever “without a doubt”, which is a “real inspiration” to him? R. Kelly’s I Believe I Can Fly.

78cm

​How high CR7 can jump – more than the average NBA player

EXERCISE

Get CR7’s six-pack



Action Position yourself upright in the Captain’s Chair, bodyweight suspended on the forearm pads. Keeping your legs together and back straight against the pad, raise your legs until level with the abdominals, finishing with a small curve of the pelvis off the pad, ‘crunching’ the abs and pushing the pelvis upwards. Slowly lower legs to the start position.

Sets 3-4 Reps 12-15

Frequency 3 times a week

GROOMING

Get the wet look

“Ronaldo has his hair short at the back and sides, with a clear disconnection on one side of the parting as it sweeps over his head like a breaking wave. Use OSiS Dust It matt powder by Schwarzkopf to give your roots real density. For CR7’s wet look, load your hair with OSiS G.Force gel.”

80mph

The speed of Ronaldo's knuckleball

NUTRITION

Just like mama used to make CR7’s mum’s bacalhau a bras“This Portuguese salt cod dish, bound together by protein-rich eggs, is a great source of low-calorie protein and Omega 3. The matchstick potatoes are a good form of carbs; monounsaturated fat in the black olives can lower blood pressure; and the onions are high in fibre, Vitamin C and anti-oxidants.”

EXERCISE

Leap like Ronaldo



Action The Power Clean will help you to transfer force through your body when you jump. Start with your feet under a barbell, slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Grab the barbell and explode upwards to bring it up onto your collarbone. Lower weight to start position and repeat.

Sets 2-5 Reps 2-5

