How to sprint and jump like Cristiano Ronaldo
By Ben Welch
Complete this workout to replicate the Real Madrid star’s speed and spring
Single-leg box jump
Muscles: quads, calves, hamstrings
Stand on one leg in front of a box that’s 30cm high (you can increase the size as you progress). Sink down slightly and drive all your power through your standing leg to propel you up onto the box. Drop back down to the ground, landing on both feet, and repeat.
Sets 2 Reps 10 on each leg
TRX sprinter start
Muscles: quads, abs, lower back
Grab the TRX stirrups and start in a standing plank position, lining up your knees, hips and shoulders. Engage your core and tighten your glutes. Step back with one foot so your feet are staggered. Drive your back leg forward and to your chest. Repeat the movement with intensity.
Sets 2 Reps 12 (6 on each leg)
Knee-spring into jump
Muscles: quads, glutes, hamstrings
Get on your knees, keeping your back straight with knees, hips and shoulders lined up. Swing your arms back and forth to generate velocity as you use your hips and core to jump to your feet. Upon landing in a squat position, jump upwards. Kneel back down and repeat.
Sets 3 Reps 6
Click here to see these exercises in action
This workout was provided by elite conditioning coach Jamie Reynolds. Reynolds is the founder of Velocity Training Club. For more information visit velocitytrainingclub.co.uk and follow @jamie_velocity
