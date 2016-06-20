Play like Daniel Sturridge: Finish in a flash

We’ve all done it. The ball falls to your feet inside the six-yard box but you stumble and shin it wide of goal before hanging your head in shame.

FFT can’t handle the embarrassment anymore so we decided to take a few tips from the Daniel Sturridge school of finishing before our reputation is ruined for good.

The Liverpool and England striker is a master at reacting in a split second and finishing from close range so we devised a training drill based on his expertise.

Sturridge came through the Coerver Coaching programme as a youngster, so we asked co-founder Alfred Galustian (coerverAlf) to help us put together a session.

This drill will challenge your ability to score with a first time finish and hone razor sharp reactions in front of goal. Get ready to wave goodbye to the embarrassment of six-yard box misses.

Hit play and unlock your goalscoring potential.

