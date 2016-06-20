Play like Daniel Sturridge: Finish in a flash
By Alec Fenn
Improve your first time finishing and hone razor sharp reactions with this drill from Coerver Coaching
We’ve all done it. The ball falls to your feet inside the six-yard box but you stumble and shin it wide of goal before hanging your head in shame.
FFT can’t handle the embarrassment anymore so we decided to take a few tips from the Daniel Sturridge school of finishing before our reputation is ruined for good.
The Liverpool and England striker is a master at reacting in a split second and finishing from close range so we devised a training drill based on his expertise.
Sturridge came through the Coerver Coaching programme as a youngster, so we asked co-founder Alfred Galustian (coerverAlf) to help us put together a session.
This drill will challenge your ability to score with a first time finish and hone razor sharp reactions in front of goal. Get ready to wave goodbye to the embarrassment of six-yard box misses.
Hit play and unlock your goalscoring potential.
