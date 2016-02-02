Play in Neymar's 5-a-side tournament

Are you pretty sure that you, your mate Dave and those other three could beat all-comers from six continents? Well, now you’ve got the chance to prove it.

An extraordinary partnership with Brazil and Barca’s Ballon D’or bronze-botherer and Red Bull has led to ‘Neymar Jr’s Five’ – a kind of small-scale World Cup for amateurs.

“It’s a fun, fast and technical,” says the man himself. “And this time we play it with a special twist: teams lose one player each time they concede a goal until there are no players left, or the 10-minute game ends.”





The UK qualifiers, held during March, are expected to feature over 2,500 players and 416 teams. Competitors must be aged between 16 and 25, and matches will take place at Goals soccer centres around the country.

Manchester hosts the UK Final on April 23, with the national champions advancing to the World Finals in July at Praia Grande, Brazil – Neymar Jr’s hometown. There, they’ll take on the cream of the crop from 35 other qualifying nations.

“I always dreamed of putting on my own signature tournament and inviting the best teams over to my hometown,” says Neymar Jr.

Want to accept his challenge?

Teams of 5 to 7 players can sign up now via www.neymarjrsfive.com