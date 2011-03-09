Stay sharp with Manchester United
By Ben Welch
Want to maintain your match fitness, but find yourself short on time? Manchester United's head of sports science, Tony Strudwick, has a solution
Juggling work, friends, the other the half and football can be minefield of ear bashings, disciplinaries and missed kick offs.
Maintaining match fitness on a tight schedule is a mission impossible, but if you had to squeeze in one exercise what would it be?
Watch this video and find out find out from Tony Strudwick, the man who keeps Manchester United's finely tuned athletes in shape.
Tony Strudwick was talking at Leaders in Performance, part of Leaders in Football. For details on 2011’s conference, click here.
