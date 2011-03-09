Stay sharp with Manchester United

Juggling work, friends, the other the half and football can be minefield of ear bashings, disciplinaries and missed kick offs.



Maintaining match fitness on a tight schedule is a mission impossible, but if you had to squeeze in one exercise what would it be?



Watch this video and find out find out from Tony Strudwick, the man who keeps Manchester United's finely tuned athletes in shape.



Tony Strudwick was talking at Leaders in Performance, part of Leaders in Football. For details on 2011’s conference, click here.



