Theo Walcott: The art of finishing

For us mere mortals a goalscoring opportunity triggers one overriding emotion: Panic.

Should we smash it? Place it? Chip it? Dink it? Poke it? Instead of doing any of the above we end up miscuing a shot into the surrounding hedgerow prompting hysterial laughter from the fly-by fan walking their dog.

You want to ripple nets not split sides so pick yourself up, dust yourself off and let us help. We caught up with England hotshot Theo Walcott and asked him to give us the inside line on scoring goals - with more than 70 in an Arsenal shirt he knows a thing or two about hitting the back of the net.

Hit play and let Theo have a word in your ear.

Theo Walcott is speaking as part of the new adidas #BeTheDifference campaign, wearing the all-new adidas X15. For more www.adidas.co.uk/football. To join the conversation, follow @adidasUK



