Vincent Kompany: How to prepare for a cup final

"I’ve played in several cup finals, but never been on the winning side. What can I do to ensure I’m properly prepared for the occasion?"

Robert Cheyne, via Twitter

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned from my mother, it’s whenever you do something successful, try and repeat it every single time.

“This includes preparation, the way you’ve lived up until the moment and then what you did during the moment.



“For me, it doesn’t matter whether it’s a cup final or the first game of the season against a team that’s just been promoted to the Premier League, it’s all the same to me.



“My approach would even be the same for the World Cup final – it’s only after that you realize there was more atmosphere around a big game.



“Fundamentally, preparation should always be the same."



