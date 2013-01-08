What your game can learn from the long jump

Start quickly

“Long jumpers need to be good sprinters – my best 100m time is 10.26 secs. One standard session is six sets of 3x30m sprints. I sprint 30m then walk back, before starting the next rep, with three to five minutes between each set. This boosts reaction times and speed – handy for outpacing markers.”



Clear any hurdle

“Another key element to my training, plyometric work helps develop explosive power. The best way to achieve this is to jump over hurdles, starting with both feet on the floor. I usually aim to clear five hurdles in six sets. This exercise helps develop muscle power and strength, as well as aiding agility.”



Improve spatial awareness

“Just before I take off I move laterally to get into the right position – head and chest up – then launch into a long jump technique known as the ‘one-and-a-half hitch-kick’. Practising the long jump develops spatial awareness, which helps your leap and speeds up reactions.”



