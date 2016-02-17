Power up your sprint speed
By Nick Moore
Smash your speed limits with specialist gym work
Targeted exercises to improve your explosive runs on the pitch can make a huge difference, and the fitness brains at Back2Action have developed three absolute crackers.
There’s a resisted partner band run (where a teammate can take great pleasure in trying to slow you down), a superbly controlled exercise using slide-outs that will get you driving your legs faster and enhance your core, and a great squat-jump drill reacting to a friend dropping a football, that will boost your jumps and reactions. Get ready to hit top speed…
This workout was designed by Rayan Wilson, director of Back2Action. Follow @Back_2_Action
