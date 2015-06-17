Run faster, jump higher

Bored of lifting weights and seeing no gains on the pitch? Let us introduce you to suspension training.



Using this system will build essential core strength and explosive power so you can dominate the opposition.



Why is this type of training so effective? It challenges you to use unique functional movements to increase your mobility and flexibility and improve football specific actions, while avoiding the risk of on-pitch injuries.



To get you in match-winning condition we joined forces with Premier League conditioning coach, Jamie Reynolds, and identified key moves for you to try out.



If you want to boss the aerial battle and get faster you need to factor squat jumps and sprinter starts into your workout.



Sound like absolute gibberish? Don’t worry, you can change that confused look on your face to one of excitement. Watch this video and you’ll learn how to perform these exercises. Your athleticism, is about to get an upgrade.



Reynolds is the founder of Velocity Training Club. For more information visit velocitytrainingclub.co.uk and follow@jamie_velocity



For more fitness tips see:

Lunge your way to explosive power

Boost your balance and power-up your leap

Out jump your opponent

Squat your way to electric pace and high-powered jumps