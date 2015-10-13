Win! A pair of tickets to England v France

Want to see Roy Hodgson's charges test themselves against Didier Deschamps' flamboyant Frenchman at Wembley next month? Well you can, but we need you to do something for us, the FA and the good of football.

Throughout October, the FA is conducting the most comprehensive survey of grassroots football it has ever undertaken and if you want a chance of winning the tickets you need to do your bit. Clickhere, complete the survey and hope lady luck is on your side.

Contributions are being sought from players, coaches, referees as well as the staff and volunteers that form the 400,000-strong grassroots football workforce, and will give the fullest picture yet of the experiences and views of those involved in the national game.

FA chief executive, Martin Glenn said: "We are on the cusp of a real revolution within grassroots football and, as we move forward, it is vital we ensure that we are listening to those that it impacts upon directly.

"Our new four year strategy has been designed to be adaptable to ensure that we are able to meet the key objectives we have set. This will be achieved through listening as well as acting.

"The grassroots football audience consists of a cross section of diverse communities and this survey will help us ensure we service these groups efficiently via a range of methods, from inclusion initiatives to implementing technology.

"And, as we build on the increases in boys and girls participation and growth in disability football, feedback from such a large sample group will help us refine our goals and targets."

The recommendations have been outlined in Greg Dyke’s Chairman’s Commission, which sets out the ambition to build football hubs in 30 cities, as well as a 50 per cent increase in the total number of full-size, publicly accessible 3G artificial grass pitches across England, to over 1000.

1. To enter: Complete the survey. 2. Survey closes 11.59 Friday 30th October. 3. Prize(s) are: a pair of tickets to England vs France at Wembley on 17th November. No transport included 4. Entrants must be aged 16 or over. 5. No cash alternative. Prizes are non-transferable. 6. Only one entry per person. UK residents only. 7. For full terms and conditions click here. The Promoter: Haymarket Media Group, Teddington Studios, Broom Road, Teddington, Middlesex, TW11 9BE, UK.