Yannick Bolasie’s guide to ACL rehab

Exercise: Band knee extensions

How to: Fasten a resistance band around the back of your knee and a stationary object. Start with your knee slightly bent and step backwards to create tension in the band. Engage your quad muscle and drive your heel downward, to straighten your leg. Hold for two minutes.



How it helps: “This workout is for players 6 months into their rehab,” explains Rayan Wilson, founder of Back2Action and Bolasie’s rehab specialist. “This exercise strengthens your quadriceps and challenges the knee to work against resistance.”

Sets: 2 Reps: Hold for 2 mins (both legs)



Exercise: Box step down

How to: Place one foot on the edge of a 15 inch box, with the other hanging off the edge. Drop your outside foot to the ground, tapping your heel on the surface. Drive back up to the start position and complete the prescribed reps.

How it helps: “This exercise increases single leg strength, control and stability,” explains Wilson.

Sets: 1-3 Reps: 8 (both legs)



Exercise: Single leg extension holds

How to: Sit down on a chair or box and fully extend the affected leg, pushing your knee back to maintain a straight line. Hold this position for 20 seconds and then rotate your knee to the outside 45 degrees and hold this position for 20 seconds. Return to the start position, rest for a minute and repeat.

How it helps: “This will put the muscles fibres in your knee to work and it builds static strength, which you need when jostling for position at a corner,” says Wilson.

Sets: 2 Reps: 10 (both legs)



Exercise: Single leg RDL

How to: Grab a barbell grip with your feet shoulder-width apart, bend forward at your waist, stand on one leg and raise your other leg behind your body and lower the bar to your mid-shin. Slowly return to the start position and repeat.



How it helps: “This will bolster your glutes, hamstrings and lower back, enabling you to perform explosive football actions like sprinting,” says Wilson.

Sets: 2 Reps: 10 (both legs)



Exercise: Medicine ball around the clock slams

How to: Grab a medicine ball with your feet shoulder-width apart. Stand on one leg and bring the ball around in a clockwise motion before slamming the ball to the floor in front of you. Catch the ball on the rebound. Repeat the action.

How it helps: “Works on stability, upper body power and challenges your balance with the circular motion and powerful slam,” explains Wilson.

Sets: 2 Reps: 5 reps clockwise / 5 reps counter clockwise (both legs).

