You Ask, We Answer: Simon Mignolet

With the 2016 European Championships in France to prepare for Simon Mignolet is a man with a lot on his mind.

Nonetheless, the Belgium goalkeeper found time in his busy schedule to field a selection of questions from twitter.

In this video he reveals training ground secrets, who he looked up to as a young goalkeeper and how long he spends each day practising his kicking.





