You Ask, We Answer: Simon Mignolet
By Ben Welch
Liverpool’s Belgium international answers fans' questions in our latest Twitter Takeover. The goalkeeper reveals all, from his boyhood heroes to his weekly training programme
With the 2016 European Championships in France to prepare for Simon Mignolet is a man with a lot on his mind.
Nonetheless, the Belgium goalkeeper found time in his busy schedule to field a selection of questions from twitter.
In this video he reveals training ground secrets, who he looked up to as a young goalkeeper and how long he spends each day practising his kicking.
For more football tips see:
You Ask, We Answer: Jordan Henderson
You Ask, We Answer: Adebayo Akinfenwa
Joe Hart: Pre-match preparation
Asmir Begovic: How to catch the ball
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.