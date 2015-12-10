Asmir Begovic: How to catch the ball

It sounds simple, catching a football, but as any amateur goalkeeper who has had a high punt looping towards them on a rainy day can attest, actually getting a grip on the thing can be easier said than done.

Professionals make this look easy – that’s why they’re pros, after all – but it’s all down to a simple technique that anyone can master with enough practice.

As Chelsea ‘keeper Asmir Begovic explains with his drill here, the key factor is getting your hands right behind the ball, minimising the chances of it slipping through, and using the “W hand position”.

That way, even if you don’t catch it, at least it’ll end up going in front of you…



