Michael Carrick fighting for Manchester United future as bookmakers slash sack odds

Michael Carrick is on the brink, according to the bookies

Pressure is mounting on Michael Carrick at Old Trafford following Manchester United’s Carabao Cup exit to Brighton.

The 3-2 defeat, which saw the Seagulls come back from a 2-1 deficit, has prompted bookmakers to drastically slash odds on Carrick's dismissal.

Another defeat adds to what has been a tricky start to Carrick’s first full season as permanent manager. With the Red Devils languishing in 13th place in the Premier League table after picking up just four points from their opening four matches, an early cup exit leaves the club fighting on fewer fronts when silverware could have papered over the cracks of an otherwise sub-standard season.

Michael Carrick sack odds

Michael Carrick on Champions League duty with Manchester United

In response to the defeat, Sky Bet has priced Carrick at 10/3 to be the next Premier League manager to leave his post, down from his 33/1 pre-season standing.

The former Middlesbrough boss was 11/1 in the same market at the start of September, and 15/2 prior to Wednesday's elimination.

Michael Carrick (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

Bookmakers have also priced the ex-Man United midfielder at 5/2 to leave the Old Trafford hotseat before Christmas Day.

And for those punters bullish enough to back an immediate exit, Carrick is 6/1 to be sacked before the end of September or during October. November, meanwhile, represents the shortest individual month for his potential departure at 7/2.

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The road ahead offers little relief for the under-fire boss with Sky Bet offering 10/1 on Manchester United to lose their next two Premier League matches against Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Should their poor form snowball further, odds stretch to 50/1 for four straight league defeats - which would encompass losses to Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth - and 100/1 for five consecutive Premier League defeats.

Bookmakers haven't completely written off the former England international, though. Carrick remains 2/1 to weather the storm and remain in charge until the end of the season.

Carrick was beaten in the Manchester derby last weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, with patience wearing thin among supporters and Man United already drifting from the top four race, upcoming fixtures will prove crucial in determining whether Carrick can stabilise the ship or become the latest managerial casualty in Old Trafford's turbulent post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Man United are away at Fulham on Sunday, 20 September in the 4:30pm kick-off on Sky Sports.

Their next league match after that comes following the extended September-October international break, at home to Tottenham Hotspur on October 10.