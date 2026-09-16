Liverpool star's future made clear as Bayern Munich consider offer: report

Florian Wirtz's future has been made clear, amid continuous underperformance and rumours of a return to Germany

Florian Wirtz is not actively being pursued by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, however, Vincent Kompany’s men remain interested in the German, according to reports on the continent.

Wirtz has been decidedly average during his first 54 games for Liverpool, failing to live up to the expectations that arrived with his £116.5 million price tag.

Rumours recently circulated that Bayern Munich — who Liverpool pipped to his signature last summer — were preparing an offer for the German. While that is untrue, their interest in Wirtz is said to remain.

Bayern Munich retain interest in Liverpool's Wirtz

Wirtz has been underwhelming for 54 games now (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a report from Christian Falk and CF Bayern, Kompany is content with his current squad and the Bundesliga champions are not actively pursuing Wirtz.

However, if the German were to appear on the market, Bayern Munich would be 'the first team he’d talk to.'

Vincent Kompany likes the German, but is content with his current squad. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Falk said: “Of course, if Florian Wirtz were, at some point in future, interested in making a return to the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich would be the first team he’d talk to.

“However, there is nothing planned. Bayern have a big squad and everyone’s feeling really confident. [Jamal] Musiala has a long contract, and don’t forget that Vincent Kompany is trying a new system.

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“[That’s] with Michael Olise as the fulcrum in the centre – the same position he currently plays in for the French national team. So, Bayern have a lot of options.”

Falk then noted that Liverpool’s staggering investment in Wirtz makes it unlikely that he will appear on the market. “Don’t forget, either, that it was a lot of money Liverpool paid for Wirtz."

First and foremost, rumours of the German returning to the Bundesliga were always rendered unbelievable because of the Reds’ clear unwillingness to sell.

Wirtz's 'big game' record, even with Bayer Leverkusen, is staggeringly poor. FFT previously touched on this, early into his Liverpool career. (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Should Liverpool deem it in their best interests for Wirtz to exit so soon into his Merseyside contract, the club would undoubtedly lose millions.

However, a return of just nine Premier League contributions in 38 games, for a £116 million attacking midfielder playing behind the likes of Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak, and last term Mohamed Salah, will have surely caused worry.

FourFourTwo have previously written about Wirtz's difficulties in adapting to Premier League life early last term, and not much has changed since.

Regardless, it appears the German is set to remain, as has always been expected, but Bayern Munich will be the first in line should Liverpool look to sell — and they’d be the first club approached by Wirtz himself.