Arsenal report: Gunners remain in talks with Real Madrid superstar

Arsenal are hoping to raid Real Madrid, to reinforce their left flank.

Arsenal are reportedly in talks with the camp of Real Madrid superstar Rodryo. The 25-year-old is back running after enduring an ACL tear in March.

Prior to his sidelining, the Brazilian was among the Gunners’ firmest targets for left-sided attackers. His return date has been tentatively pencilled in for January 2027.

Mikel Arteta’s side also entered talks with the 25-year-old’s fellow countryman and team-mate, Vinicius Junior, in the summer. Now, Arsenal appear to have been brought full-circle — back to Rodrygo.

Arsenal in talks with Rodrygo’s camp ahead of injury return and January window

Rodrygo is recovering from an ACL tear, but could be targeted for a Premier League move in January. (Image credit: Mateo Villalba/Getty Images)

If pursuing two of Real Madrid’s attacking Brazilians wasn’t enough, the Gunners also enquired previously about blossoming youngster Endrick. Now, it appears that only Rodrygo remains a realistic Arsenal target.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Gunners are in talks with the 25-year-old's camp ahead of his projected January 2027 return date; however, the Brazilian believes he can return sooner.

Arsenal have been long-time admirers of Rodrygo. (Image credit: Diego Souto/Getty Images)

Real Madrid’s medical staff are behaving cautiously in their treatment of Rodrygo, with a ‘New Year’ return being targeted, but the 25-year-old is determined to beat that timeframe.

The Brazilian aims to be back on the pitch before Christmas, with Arsenal retaining strong interest in the La Liga star for his quality and versatility.

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Merely two seasons ago, the 25-year-old recorded 13 goals and nine assists in 50 appearances for the Spanish club. Two terms prior, he bagged 30 contributions in 51.

Rodrygo is under contract until 2028, however, should the Real Madrid man return from injury prior to Christmas, Arsenal are set to make a move for the Brazilian as early as January.

The Gunners reinforced their left flank this summer by securing Christos Tzolis’ services, who has since recorded four assists in seven Arsenal appearances.

The Gunners let Gabriel Martinelli go this summer. (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, the club allowed Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli — both left-sided attacking options — to depart from London, for the Super Lig and Saudi Pro League respectively.

Only Tzolis and Eberechi Eze stand out as clear options for Arsenal on the flank, as Mikel Arteta’s men pursue an unprecedented Premier League title defence.

Should they move in January, which appears likely, Rodrygo stands tall on the list of transfer options. Arsenal return to English top-flight action against Brighton on Saturday.