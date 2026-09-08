The 60-year-old has revealed that he anticipates Manchester United fans to be unhappy with anything less than major silverware success under Carrick.

The Red Devils made impressive strides last term under their former player, now permanent manager, ascending from 15th-position in 2024/25, to third in the Premier League standings.

That finish enabled Manchester United’s return to the Champions League — they will play Sabah FK on Thursday evening — but Sheringham believes that expectations will not be tempered this term.

‘It’ll be interesting to see how long his hair stays nice, dark and flowing’ — Sheringham on pressure faced by Carrick

Sheringham knows, from experience, what is expected of and endured by the Manchester United manager. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Red Devils are currently positioned 11th in the Premier League table, having taken a loss, draw and win from their opening three matches.

Their campaign began with a 2-0 defeat on the road at Hull, which they followed up with a 5-2 Old Trafford victory against Ipswich Town. Last weekend, they fell to an Everton equaliser in added time.

Everton broke Manchester United hearts last weekend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheringham, who once won the treble with Manchester United, believes that Carrick will soon be under significant pressure by the Red Devils faithful, with expectations of major silverware.

“The pressure is huge at Manchester United,” he confessed. “The expectation may not be there right this minute, but within the football club and among the supporters over the years, they won't be happy with fourth, third, or second.

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“Within the club and around it, the pressure is huge, [even] without outside interest playing the part of saying Manchester United are not good enough.

“Anyone within Manchester United who has been involved with Manchester United knows the pressure of what it's like to play for Manchester United. Everywhere you go, people want to beat you. And Michael knows that, he's been a player,” he continued.

Sheringham expressed optimism for the club’s future under Carrick, but admitted that he anticipates the pressure will take a significant toll on the 45-year-old.

Sheringham believes Carrick will be grey soon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It'll be interesting how long his hair stays nice and dark and flowing on the touch line. That pressure brings the grey hairs or the baldness at some stage for these managers,” said Sheringham.

“And all of sudden you look and go, blimey. He's got old, and that's what that pressure does. [That’s] being involved in football in general, but Man United even more so.

“But Michael knows that. I love his character. I wish him well and I think he will come good,” concluded the 60-year-old.

This interview was conducted by BetVictor Online Casino.