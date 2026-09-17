The story of the missing Ballon d’Or (and proof Robert Lewandowski won it)
This year is the 70th edition of the famous award, but official records will show the prize has only been handed out 69 times
- ⤵️ The working out
- 🇩🇿 ALGERIA
- 🇦🇴 ANGOLA
- 🇦🇷 ARGENTINA
- 🇦🇺 AUSTRALIA
- 🇦🇹 AUSTRIA
- 🇦🇿 AZERBAIJAN
- 🇧🇩 BANGLADESH
- 🇧🇧 BARBADOS
- 🇧🇪 BELGIUM
- 🇧🇴 BOLIVIA
- 🇧🇦 BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
- 🇧🇷 BRAZIL
- 🇧🇬 BULGARIA
- 🇧🇮 BURUNDI
- 🇨🇲 CAMEROON
- 🇨🇦 CANADA
- 🇹🇩 CHAD
- 🇨🇳 CHINA
- 🇨🇴 COLOMBIA
- 🇨🇰 COOK ISLANDS
- 🇨🇷 COSTA RICA
- 🇭🇷 CROATIA
- 🇨🇿 CZECH REPUBLIC
- 🇩🇰 DENMARK
- 🇨🇩 DR CONGO
- 🇪🇬 EGYPT
- 🇸🇻 EL SALVADOR
- 🏴 ENGLAND
- 🇪🇪 ESTONIA
- 🇪🇹 ETHIOPIA
- 🇫🇴 FAROE ISLANDS
- 🇫🇮 FINLAND
- 🇫🇷 FRANCE
- 🇬🇲 GAMBIA
- 🇩🇪 GERMANY
- 🇬🇭 GHANA
- 🇬🇷 GREECE
- 🇭🇺 HUNGARY
- 🇮🇸 ICELAND
- 🇮🇳 INDIA
- 🇮🇩 INDONESIA
- 🇮🇷 IRAN
- 🇮🇱 ISRAEL
- 🇮🇹 ITALY
- 🇯🇵 JAPAN
- 🇯🇴 JORDAN
- 🇰🇪 KENYA
- 🇽🇰 KOSOVO
- 🇱🇧 LEBANON
- 🇱🇷 LIBERIA
- 🇱🇾 LIBYA
- 🇲🇴 MACAU
- 🇲🇬 MADAGASCAR
- 🇲🇼 MALAWI
- 🇲🇾 MALAYSIA
- 🇲🇽 MEXICO
- 🇲🇪 MONTENEGRO
- 🇲🇦 MOROCCO
- 🇳🇦 NAMIBIA
- 🇳🇱 NETHERLANDS
- 🇳🇿 NEW ZEALAND
- 🇳🇮 NICARAGUA
- 🇳🇬 NIGERIA
- 🇬🇧 NORTHERN IRELAND
- 🇳🇴 NORWAY
- 🇴🇲 OMAN
- 🇵🇰 PAKISTAN
- 🇵🇪 PERU
- 🇵🇭 PHILIPPINES
- 🇵🇱 POLAND
- 🇵🇹 PORTUGAL
- 🇶🇦 QATAR
- 🇮🇪 REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
- 🇷🇴 ROMANIA
- 🇷🇺 RUSSIA
- 🇷🇼 RWANDA
- 🇸🇦 SAUDI ARABIA
- 🏴 SCOTLAND
- 🇸🇳 SENEGAL
- 🇷🇸 SERBIA
- 🇸🇱 SIERRA LEONE
- 🇸🇬 SINGAPORE
- 🇸🇰 SLOVAKIA
- 🇿🇦 SOUTH AFRICA
- 🇰🇷 SOUTH KOREA
- 🇪🇸 SPAIN
- 🇸🇷 SURINAME
- 🇸🇪 SWEDEN
- 🇨🇭 SWITZERLAND
- 🇹🇿 TANZANIA
- 🇹🇹 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO
- 🇹🇳 TUNISIA
- 🇹🇷 TURKEY
- 🇺🇬 UGANDA
- 🇺🇦 UKRAINE
- 🇦🇪 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- 🇺🇸 USA
- 🇻🇪 VENEZUELA
- 🇻🇳 VIETNAM
- 🏴 WALES
- 🇿🇼 ZIMBABWE
In July 2020, France Football made the decision to cancel the Ballon d'Or due to disruptions caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Ligue 1 had cancelled the remainder of its season early in April, while the Premier League, LaLiga, and Bundesliga resumed after months of delay. France Football argued that comparing players across leagues with vastly different season lengths and match counts would be unfair.
Competitions like the Champions League had to switch to single-leg knockout tournaments behind closed doors, changing standard evaluation conditions. The temporary introduction of five substitutes per match and postponed summer international tournaments like Euro 2020 and Copa America further altered the landscape.
And the winner was...
Rather than hold the traditional journalist vote, France Football replaced the 2020 award with the ‘Ballon d'Or Dream Team’. An international jury voted for an all-time best XI in football history instead of a player of the year.
But here’s the thing, FourFourTwo, held the vote anyway...
At the end of 2020, FourFourTwo undertook the huge task of polling football journalists ourselves to reveal who the true winner of the Asterix Ballon d'Or was.
An in-house shortlist was created consisting of the 30 players who had had the best season. This was then passed to 101 football journalists from 101 nations, across six continents. Each picked their top five players for 2020.
If you recall, the Ballon d'Or's voting format changed in 2022, but prior to that, the system was: one journalist from over 100 different FIFA member nations picked their top five from a 30-man shortlist, with their picks earning 6, 4, 3, 2, and 1 point(s) respectively.
FourFourTwo's 30-man 2020 shortlist
- Alisson
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Karim Benzema
- Alphonso Davies
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Angel Di Maria
- Bruno Fernandes
- Serge Gnabry
- Leon Goretzka
- Erling Haaland
- Jordan Henderson
- Ciro Immobile
- Harry Kane
- Joshua Kimmich
- Robert Lewandowski
- Romelu Lukaku
- Sadio Mane
- Marquinhos
- Lionel Messi
- Kylian Mbappe
- Thomas Muller
- Manuel Neuer
- Neymar
- Sergio Ramos
- Andrew Robertson
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Mohamed Salah
- Son Heung-min
- Thiago Alcantara
- Virgil van Dijk
The results
In what was an open-and-shut case, FourFourTwo proved Lewandowski won the 2020 Ballon d'Or with 561 points. Interestingly, the 441-point gap between Lewandowski and 2nd place (Kevin De Bruyne) would've broken the record for the biggest winning margin, beating the 429-point gap Cristiano Ronaldo won the 2016 Ballon d'Or by.
Petition to remove the 2020 asterix, Your Honour, as per the evidence below:
- 1 Robert Lewandowski (561 points)
- 2 Kevin De Bruyne (120 points)
- 3 Sadio Mane (113 points)
- 4 Lionel Messi (101 points)
- 5 Cristiano Ronaldo (98 points)
- 6 Manuel Neuer (69 points)
- 7 Virgil van Dijk (67 points)
- 8 Kylian Mbappe (64 points)
- 9 Joshua Kimmich (59 points)
- 10 Neymar (48 points)
- 11 Erling Haaland (43 points)
- 12 Mohamed Salah (42 points)
- 13 Thomas Muller (36 points)
- 14 Sergio Ramos (27 points)
- 15= Thiago Alcantara (23 points)
- 15= Serge Gnabry (23 points)
- 17 Ciro Immobile (21 points)
- 18 Son Heung-min (18 points)
- 19 Alphonso Davies (15 points)
- 20 Romelu Lukaku (14 points)
- 21 Trent Alexander-Arnold (13 points)
- 22 Karim Benzema (11 points)
- 23 Bruno Fernandes (10 points)
- 24 Alisson (7 points)
- 25 Marquinhos (4 points)
- 26= Leon Goretzka (3 points)
- 26= Andrew Robertson (3 points)
- 28 Harry Kane (2 points)
- 29 Jordan Henderson (1 point)
- 30 Angel Di Maria (0 points)
⤵️ The working out
See in full how each journalist from all the nations voted. Spare a thought for poor Angel Di Maria – the only man to get nil points. Curiously, four on the panel felt Robert Lewandowski deserved zilch. Tough crowd...
🇩🇿 ALGERIA
✍️ Maher Mezahi 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Kevin De Bruyne
Manuel Neuer
Sadio Mané
Neymar
🇦🇴 ANGOLA
✍️ Ivan Capuepue 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Ciro Immobile
Sadio Mané
Erling Haaland
Son Heung-min
🇦🇷 ARGENTINA
✍️ Martin Mazur 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Thomas Muller
Virgil van Dijk
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
🇦🇺 AUSTRALIA
✍️ James Dampney 🗞️ Finder
Virgil van Dijk
Robert Lewandowski
Kevin De Bruyne
Manuel Neuer
Trent Alexander-Arnold
🇦🇹 AUSTRIA
✍️ Thomas Middler 🗞️ The Other Bundesliga
Robert Lewandowski
Erling Haaland
Alisson
Serge Gnabry
Kevin De Bruyne
🇦🇿 AZERBAIJAN
✍️ Rasi Movsumzadeh 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Manuel Neuer
Serge Gnabry
Sadio Mané
Erling Haaland
🇧🇩 BANGLADESH
✍️ Mehedi Sujan 🗞️ New Age
Robert Lewandowski
Lionel Messi
Mohamed Salah
Kevin De Bruyne
Manuel Neuer
🇧🇧 BARBADOS
✍️ Renaldo Gilkes 🗞️ Loop News
Robert Lewandowski
Ciro Immobile
Sergio Ramos
Cristiano Ronaldo
Romelu Lukaku
🇧🇪 BELGIUM
✍️ Samindra Kunti 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Sadio Mané
Joshua Kimmich
Erling Haaland
Romelu Lukaku
🇧🇴 BOLIVIA
✍️ Paola Perez 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Neymar
Lionel Messi
Manuel Neuer
Joshua Kimmich
🇧🇦 BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
✍️ Sasa Ibrulj 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Sadio Mané
Kylian Mbappe
Cristiano Ronaldo
Thiago Alcantara
🇧🇷 BRAZIL
✍️ Mauricio Savarese 🗞️ AP
Robert Lewandowski
Neymar
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Serge Gnabry
Kevin De Bruyne
🇧🇬 BULGARIA
✍️ Metodi Shumanov 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Virgil van Dijk
Serge Gnabry
Sadio Mané
Romelu Lukaku
🇧🇮 BURUNDI
✍️ Elvis Iradukunda 🗞️ BETV
Manuel Neuer
Robert Lewandowski
Sadio Mané
Kylian Mbappe
Cristiano Ronaldo
🇨🇲 CAMEROON
✍️ Njie Enow 🗞️ CRTV
Robert Lewandowski
Kevin De Bruyne
Sadio Mané
Virgil van Dijk
Lionel Messi
🇨🇦 CANADA
✍️ Kiyan Sobhani 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Lionel Messi
Kevin De Bruyne
Cristiano Ronaldo
Neymar
🇹🇩 CHAD
✍️ Nesta Yamgoto 🗞️ Tchadinfos
Robert Lewandowski
Kevin De Bruyne
Cristiano Ronaldo
Karim Benzema
Neymar
🇨🇳 CHINA
✍️ Jiang Mengxi 🗞️ CGTN
Robert Lewandowski
Mohamed Salah
Kylian Mbappe
Kevin De Bruyne
Joshua Kimmich
🇨🇴 COLOMBIA
✍️ Carl Worswick 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Lionel Messi
Neymar
Sadio Mané
Erling Haaland
🇨🇰 COOK ISLANDS
✍️ Rashneel Kumar 🗞️ Cook Islands News
Robert Lewandowski
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
Thomas Muller
Karim Benzema
🇨🇷 COSTA RICA
✍️ Rodrigo Calvo 🗞️ Buzon De Rodrigo
Robert Lewandowski
Joshua Kimmich
Lionel Messi
Kevin De Bruyne
Marquinhos
🇭🇷 CROATIA
✍️ Ivan Tomic 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Neymar
Andrew Robertson
Manuel Neuer
Sergio Ramos
🇨🇿 CZECH REPUBLIC
✍️ Karel Haring 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Cristiano Ronaldo
Kevin De Bruyne
Erling Haaland
Trent Alexander-Arnold
🇩🇰 DENMARK
✍️ Johan Lyngholm-Bjerge 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Virgil van Dijk
Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
🇨🇩 DR CONGO
✍️ Michel Tobo 🗞️ foot.cd
Robert Lewandowski
Kylian Mbappe
Ciro Immobile
Lionel Messi
Serge Gnabry
🇪🇬 EGYPT
✍️ Marwan Saeed 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Kevin De Bruyne
Virgil van Dijk
Mohamed Salah
Bruno Fernandes
🇸🇻 EL SALVADOR
✍️ Claudio Martinez 🗞️ Pencho y Aida FM
Robert Lewandowski
Manuel Neuer
Lionel Messi
Ciro Immobile
Sergio Ramos
🏴 ENGLAND
✍️ Chris Flanagan 🗞️ FourFourTwo
Robert Lewandowski
Sadio Mané
Kevin De Bruyne
Neymar
Erling Haaland
🇪🇪 ESTONIA
✍️ Angelo Palmeri 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Romelu Lukaku
Ciro Immobile
Erling Haaland
Mohamed Salah
🇪🇹 ETHIOPIA
✍️ Haileegziabher Adhanom 🗞️ SuperSport
Robert Lewandowski
Sadio Mané
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi
Kevin De Bruyne
🇫🇴 FAROE ISLANDS
✍️ Trondur Arge 🗞️ Sosialurin
Robert Lewandowski
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
Kevin De Bruyne
Thomas Muller
🇫🇮 FINLAND
✍️ Joonas Partanen 🗞️ Iltalehti
Robert Lewandowski
Cristiano Ronaldo
Joshua Kimmich
Bruno Fernandes
Erling Haaland
🇫🇷 FRANCE
✍️ Fabien Fougeray 🗞️ CANAL+
Robert Lewandowski
Thiago Alcantara
Son Heung-min
Erling Haaland
Trent Alexander-Arnold
🇬🇲 GAMBIA
✍️ Momodou Bah 🗞️ CAFOnline
Robert Lewandowski
Kevin De Bruyne
Sadio Mané
Bruno Fernandes
Manuel Neuer
🇩🇪 GERMANY
✍️ Jonathan Harding 🗞️ DW Sports
Robert Lewandowski
Joshua Kimmich
Erling Haaland
Leon Goretzka
Manuel Neuer
🇬🇭 GHANA
✍️ Bernard Neequaye 🗞️ Daily Graphic
Robert Lewandowski
Kevin De Bruyne
Kylian Mbappe
Sadio Mané
Trent Alexander-Arnold
🇬🇷 GREECE
✍️ Vasilis Sambrakos 🗞️ gazzetta.gr
Robert Lewandowski
Joshua Kimmich
Manuel Neuer
Thomas Muller
Kevin De Bruyne
🇭🇺 HUNGARY
✍️ Gyorgy Szollosi 🗞️ FourFourTwo Hungary
Robert Lewandowski
Kylian Mbappe
Joshua Kimmich
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manuel Neuer
🇮🇸 ICELAND
✍️ Johann Sigurdsson 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi
Kevin De Bruyne
Virgil van Dijk
🇮🇳 INDIA
✍️ Mihir Vasavda 🗞️ Indian Express
Robert Lewandowski
Kylian Mbappe
Kevin De Bruyne
Sadio Mané
Joshua Kimmich
🇮🇩 INDONESIA
✍️ Tio Prasetyo 🗞️ Box2Box
Robert Lewandowski
Bruno Fernandes
Virgil van Dijk
Alphonso Davies
Trent Alexander-Arnold
🇮🇷 IRAN
✍️ Babak Golriz 🗞️ Sport360
Robert Lewandowski
Lionel Messi
Kevin De Bruyne
Karim Benzema
Sadio Mané
🇮🇱 ISRAEL
✍️ Michael Yokhin 🗞️ Freelance
Thomas Muller
Robert Lewandowski
Kevin De Bruyne
Joshua Kimmich
Trent Alexander-Arnold
🇮🇹 ITALY
✍️ Emanuele Giulianelli 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Thomas Muller
Kylian Mbappe
Mohamed Salah
Cristiano Ronaldo
🇯🇵 JAPAN
✍️ Koki Harada 🗞️ Tokyo Chunichi
Robert Lewandowski
Virgil van Dijk
Cristiano Ronaldo
Son Heung-min
Ciro Immobile
🇯🇴 JORDAN
✍️ Mohammed Awaad 🗞️ Alroeya
Robert Lewandowski
Sadio Mané
Lionel Messi
Kylian Mbappe
Romelu Lukaku
🇰🇪 KENYA
✍️ Charles Nyende 🗞️ Nation
Robert Lewandowski
Cristiano Ronaldo
Serge Gnabry
Lionel Messi
Karim Benzema
🇽🇰 KOSOVO
✍️ Bajram Shala 🗞️ RTV 21
Robert Lewandowski
Sergio Ramos
Sadio Mané
Joshua Kimmich
Kylian Mbappe
🇱🇧 LEBANON
✍️ Mohamed Fawaz 🗞️ Almustaqbal
Robert Lewandowski
Kevin De Bruyne
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi
Mohamed Salah
🇱🇷 LIBERIA
✍️ Anthony Kokoi 🗞️ KMTV
Robert Lewandowski
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi
Sergio Ramos
Kylian Mbappe
🇱🇾 LIBYA
✍️ Morad Dkeel 🗞️ WTV-Libya
Joshua Kimmich
Robert Lewandowski
Kevin De Bruyne
Erling Haaland
Thiago Alcantara
🇲🇴 MACAU
✍️ Pedro Santos 🗞️ Ponto Final
Cristiano Ronaldo
Mohamed Salah
Manuel Neuer
Lionel Messi
Bruno Fernandes
🇲🇬 MADAGASCAR
✍️ Haja Lucas Rakotondrazaka 🗞️ L’Express de Madagascar
Robert Lewandowski
Thiago Alcantara
Lionel Messi
Neymar
Manuel Neuer
🇲🇼 MALAWI
✍️ Peter Kanjere 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manuel Neuer
Kevin De Bruyne
🇲🇾 MALAYSIA
✍️ Vijhay Vick 🗞️ Johor Darul Ta’zim
Robert Lewandowski
Cristiano Ronaldo
Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi
Mohamed Salah
🇲🇽 MEXICO
✍️ Jason Marquitz 🗞️ soccermexicana.com
Sadio Mané
Robert Lewandowski
Neymar
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Serge Gnabry
🇲🇪 MONTENEGRO
✍️ Danilo Mitrovic 🗞️ ND Vijesti
Robert Lewandowski
Manuel Neuer
Neymar
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Thomas Muller
🇲🇦 MOROCCO
✍️ Mohamed Amine El Amri 🗞️ Le Matin
Robert Lewandowski
Manuel Neuer
Romelu Lukaku
Sadio Mané
Karim Benzema
🇳🇦 NAMIBIA
✍️ Sheefeni Nikodemus 🗞️ The Namibian
Robert Lewandowski
Son Heung-min
Marquinhos
Ciro Immobile
Sadio Mané
🇳🇱 NETHERLANDS
✍️ Guus Hetterscheid 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Sadio Mané
Kevin De Bruyne
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
🇳🇿 NEW ZEALAND
✍️ Gordon Watson 🗞️ OFC TV
Robert Lewandowski
Cristiano Ronaldo
Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi
Virgil van Dijk
🇳🇮 NICARAGUA
✍️ Gunther Kuse 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Cristiano Ronaldo
Kevin De Bruyne
Joshua Kimmich
Virgil van Dijk
🇳🇬 NIGERIA
✍️ Tolu Olasoji 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Sadio Mané
Neymar
Serge Gnabry
Kevin De Bruyne
🇬🇧 NORTHERN IRELAND
✍️ Keith Bailie 🗞️ County Down Spectator
Robert Lewandowski
Lionel Messi
Alphonso Davies
Kevin De Bruyne
Erling Haaland
🇳🇴 NORWAY
✍️ Thore Haugstad 🗞️ NRK Sport
Robert Lewandowski
Virgil van Dijk
Lionel Messi
Kevin De Bruyne
Thomas Muller
🇴🇲 OMAN
✍️ Ashok Purohit 🗞️ Muscat Daily
Robert Lewandowski
Kevin De Bruyne
Cristiano Ronaldo
Mohamed Salah
Sergio Ramos
🇵🇰 PAKISTAN
✍️ Umaid Wasim 🗞️ dawn.com
Robert Lewandowski
Thomas Muller
Neymar
Kevin De Bruyne
Romelu Lukaku
🇵🇪 PERU
✍️ Victor Zaferson 🗞️ Freelance
Thomas Muller
Erling Haaland
Kylian Mbappe
Thiago Alcantara
Leon Goretzka
🇵🇭 PHILIPPINES
✍️ Ryan Fenix 🗞️ GMA News Online
Robert Lewandowski
Manuel Neuer
Kevin De Bruyne
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
🇵🇱 POLAND
✍️ Zbigniew Muchag 🗞️ Pilka Nozna
Robert Lewandowski
Manuel Neuer
Joshua Kimmich
Sergio Ramos
Sadio Mané
🇵🇹 PORTUGAL
✍️ Valter Marques 🗞️ Record
Robert Lewandowski
Cristiano Ronaldo
Virgil van Dijk
Thiago Alcantara
Kylian Mbappe
🇶🇦 QATAR
✍️ Mitch Freeley 🗞️ beIN SPORTS
Robert Lewandowski
Sadio Mané
Virgil van Dijk
Kylian Mbappe
Sergio Ramos
🇮🇪 REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
✍️ David Sneyd 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Thiago Alcantara
Serge Gnabry
Sadio Mané
Erling Haaland
🇷🇴 ROMANIA
✍️ Emanuel Rosu 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Lionel Messi
Manuel Neuer
Thiago Alcantara
Cristiano Ronaldo
🇷🇺 RUSSIA
✍️ Artur Petrosyan 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Sadio Mané
Lionel Messi
Virgil van Dijk
Son Heung-min
🇷🇼 RWANDA
✍️ Peter Kamasa 🗞️ The New Times
Sadio Mané
Neymar
Mohamed Salah
Kylian Mbappe
Thiago Alcantara
🇸🇦 SAUDI ARABIA
✍️ Atef Nahass 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Mohamed Salah
Sadio Mané
Thiago Alcantara
Kylian Mbappe
🏴 SCOTLAND
✍️ Kenny Millar 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Mohamed Salah
Virgil van Dijk
Erling Haaland
Alphonso Davies
🇸🇳 SENEGAL
✍️ Adama Ndione 🗞️ RTS
Robert Lewandowski
Sadio Mané
Thomas Muller
Karim Benzema
Kevin De Bruyne
🇷🇸 SERBIA
✍️ Vladimir Novak 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Virgil van Dijk
Neymar
Manuel Neuer
Joshua Kimmich
🇸🇱 SIERRA LEONE
✍️ Alusine Rehme Wilson 🗞️ Northern Times
Alphonso Davies
Sadio Mané
Mohamed Salah
Cristiano Ronaldo
Kylian Mbappe
🇸🇬 SINGAPORE
✍️ Jeremy Lim 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Mohamed Salah
Serge Gnabry
Virgil van Dijk
Sadio Mané
🇸🇰 SLOVAKIA
✍️ Martin Rendek 🗞️ Hospodarske noviny
Robert Lewandowski
Kevin De Bruyne
Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi
Joshua Kimmich
🇿🇦 SOUTH AFRICA
✍️ Juandre Joubert 🗞️ FourFourTwo SA
Virgil van Dijk
Robert Lewandowski
Sadio Mané
Erling Haaland
Kevin De Bruyne
🇰🇷 SOUTH KOREA
✍️ Steve Han 🗞️ Goal
Robert Lewandowski
Joshua Kimmich
Kylian Mbappe
Karim Benzema
Jordan Henderson
🇪🇸 SPAIN
✍️ Jon Prada 🗞️ Marca
Robert Lewandowski
Joshua Kimmich
Sergio Ramos
Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi
🇸🇷 SURINAME
✍️ Desney Romeo 🗞️ ABC TV
Robert Lewandowski
Manuel Neuer
Kevin De Bruyne
Virgil van Dijk
Sergio Ramos
🇸🇪 SWEDEN
✍️ Lee Roden 🗞️ Sveriges Radio
Virgil van Dijk
Lionel Messi
Robert Lewandowski
Cristiano Ronaldo
Erling Haaland
🇨🇭 SWITZERLAND
✍️ Eva Tedesco 🗞️ 20 Minuten
Joshua Kimmich
Robert Lewandowski
Sergio Ramos
Romelu Lukaku
Sadio Mané
🇹🇿 TANZANIA
✍️ Salim Masoud Said 🗞️ SandalsForGoalposts
Robert Lewandowski
Kylian Mbappe
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi
Sergio Ramos
🇹🇹 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO
✍️ Lasana Liburd 🗞️ wired868.com
Robert Lewandowski
Kevin De Bruyne
Sadio Mané
Neymar
Lionel Messi
🇹🇳 TUNISIA
✍️ Abdesslam Dhaifallah 🗞️ Radio Mosaique FM
Robert Lewandowski
Manuel Neuer
Kylian Mbappe
Cristiano Ronaldo
Mohamed Salah
🇹🇷 TURKEY
✍️ Simge Yazici 🗞️ FourFourTwo Turkey
Robert Lewandowski
Alisson
Neymar
Cristiano Ronaldo
Erling Haaland
🇺🇬 UGANDA
✍️ Ismael Kiyonga 🗞️ Kawawo Sports
Robert Lewandowski
Sergio Ramos
Erling Haaland
Kevin De Bruyne
Alphonso Davies
🇺🇦 UKRAINE
✍️ Andriy Kudyrko 🗞️ ua-football.com
Robert Lewandowski
Sadio Mané
Kevin De Bruyne
Ciro Immobile
Erling Haaland
🇦🇪 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
✍️ John McAuley 🗞️ The National
Robert Lewandowski
Joshua Kimmich
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi
Sadio Mané
🇺🇸 USA
✍️ Martin Harasimowicz 🗞️ Freelance
Robert Lewandowski
Son Heung-min
Mohamed Salah
Sadio Mané
Lionel Messi
🇻🇪 VENEZUELA
✍️ Hugo Chavez 🗞️ Lider
Kevin De Bruyne
Robert Lewandowski
Sadio Mané
Thomas Muller
Neymar
🇻🇳 VIETNAM
✍️ Tran Duc Truong 🗞️ zing.vn
Robert Lewandowski
Manuel Neuer
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi
Neymar
🏴 WALES
✍️ Huw Davies 🗞️ Freelance
Kevin De Bruyne
Robert Lewandowski
Son Heung-min
Harry Kane
Alphonso Davies
🇿🇼 ZIMBABWE
✍️ Grace Chingoma 🗞️ The Herald
Robert Lewandowski
Erling Haaland
Kevin De Bruyne
Sadio Mané
Alphonso Davies
Ketch joined FourFourTwo as Deputy Editor in 2022 having racked up appearances at Reach PLC as a Northern Football Editor and BBC Match of the Day magazine as their Digital Editor and Senior Writer. During that time he has interviewed the likes of Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, Gareth Southgate and attended World Cup and Champions League finals. He co-hosts a '90s football podcast called ‘Searching For Shineys’, is a Newcastle United season ticket holder and has an expensive passion for collecting classic football shirts.
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