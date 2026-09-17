The story of the missing Ballon d’Or (and proof Robert Lewandowski won it)

In July 2020, France Football made the decision to cancel the Ballon d'Or due to disruptions caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Ligue 1 had cancelled the remainder of its season early in April, while the Premier League, LaLiga, and Bundesliga resumed after months of delay. France Football argued that comparing players across leagues with vastly different season lengths and match counts would be unfair.

Competitions like the Champions League had to switch to single-leg knockout tournaments behind closed doors, changing standard evaluation conditions. The temporary introduction of five substitutes per match and postponed summer international tournaments like Euro 2020 and Copa America further altered the landscape.

And the winner was...

Robert Lewandowski (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rather than hold the traditional journalist vote, France Football replaced the 2020 award with the ‘Ballon d'Or Dream Team’. An international jury voted for an all-time best XI in football history instead of a player of the year.

But here’s the thing, FourFourTwo, held the vote anyway...

The Ballon d'Or trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the end of 2020, FourFourTwo undertook the huge task of polling football journalists ourselves to reveal who the true winner of the Asterix Ballon d'Or was.

An in-house shortlist was created consisting of the 30 players who had had the best season. This was then passed to 101 football journalists from 101 nations, across six continents. Each picked their top five players for 2020.

If you recall, the Ballon d'Or's voting format changed in 2022, but prior to that, the system was: one journalist from over 100 different FIFA member nations picked their top five from a 30-man shortlist, with their picks earning 6, 4, 3, 2, and 1 point(s) respectively.

FourFourTwo's 30-man 2020 shortlist

Alisson

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Karim Benzema

Alphonso Davies

Kevin De Bruyne

Angel Di Maria

Bruno Fernandes

Serge Gnabry

Leon Goretzka

Erling Haaland

Jordan Henderson

Ciro Immobile

Harry Kane

Joshua Kimmich

Robert Lewandowski

Romelu Lukaku

Sadio Mane

Marquinhos

Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe

Thomas Muller

Manuel Neuer

Neymar

Sergio Ramos

Andrew Robertson

Cristiano Ronaldo

Mohamed Salah

Son Heung-min

Thiago Alcantara

Virgil van Dijk

The results

FourFourTwo's 2020 polling shows Robert Lewandowski would've won the 2020 Ballon d'Or by 441 points (Image credit: Getty Images)

In what was an open-and-shut case, FourFourTwo proved Lewandowski won the 2020 Ballon d'Or with 561 points. Interestingly, the 441-point gap between Lewandowski and 2nd place (Kevin De Bruyne) would've broken the record for the biggest winning margin, beating the 429-point gap Cristiano Ronaldo won the 2016 Ballon d'Or by.

Petition to remove the 2020 asterix, Your Honour, as per the evidence below:

1 Robert Lewandowski (561 points)

2 Kevin De Bruyne (120 points)

3 Sadio Mane (113 points)

4 Lionel Messi (101 points)

5 Cristiano Ronaldo (98 points)

6 Manuel Neuer (69 points)

7 Virgil van Dijk (67 points)

8 Kylian Mbappe (64 points)

9 Joshua Kimmich (59 points)

10 Neymar (48 points)

11 Erling Haaland (43 points)

12 Mohamed Salah (42 points)

13 Thomas Muller (36 points)

14 Sergio Ramos (27 points)

15= Thiago Alcantara (23 points)

15= Serge Gnabry (23 points)

17 Ciro Immobile (21 points)

18 Son Heung-min (18 points)

19 Alphonso Davies (15 points)

20 Romelu Lukaku (14 points)

21 Trent Alexander-Arnold (13 points)

22 Karim Benzema (11 points)

23 Bruno Fernandes (10 points)

24 Alisson (7 points)

25 Marquinhos (4 points)

26= Leon Goretzka (3 points)

26= Andrew Robertson (3 points)

28 Harry Kane (2 points)

29 Jordan Henderson (1 point)

30 Angel Di Maria (0 points)

⤵️ The working out

See in full how each journalist from all the nations voted. Spare a thought for poor Angel Di Maria – the only man to get nil points. Curiously, four on the panel felt Robert Lewandowski deserved zilch. Tough crowd...

🇩🇿 ALGERIA

✍️ Maher Mezahi 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Kevin De Bruyne

Manuel Neuer

Sadio Mané

Neymar

🇦🇴 ANGOLA

✍️ Ivan Capuepue 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Ciro Immobile

Sadio Mané

Erling Haaland

Son Heung-min

🇦🇷 ARGENTINA

✍️ Martin Mazur 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Thomas Muller

Virgil van Dijk

Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

🇦🇺 AUSTRALIA

✍️ James Dampney 🗞️ Finder

Virgil van Dijk

Robert Lewandowski

Kevin De Bruyne

Manuel Neuer

Trent Alexander-Arnold

🇦🇹 AUSTRIA

✍️ Thomas Middler 🗞️ The Other Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski

Erling Haaland

Alisson

Serge Gnabry

Kevin De Bruyne

🇦🇿 AZERBAIJAN

✍️ Rasi Movsumzadeh 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Manuel Neuer

Serge Gnabry

Sadio Mané

Erling Haaland

🇧🇩 BANGLADESH

✍️ Mehedi Sujan 🗞️ New Age

Robert Lewandowski

Lionel Messi

Mohamed Salah

Kevin De Bruyne

Manuel Neuer

🇧🇧 BARBADOS

✍️ Renaldo Gilkes 🗞️ Loop News

Robert Lewandowski

Ciro Immobile

Sergio Ramos

Cristiano Ronaldo

Romelu Lukaku

🇧🇪 BELGIUM

✍️ Samindra Kunti 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Sadio Mané

Joshua Kimmich

Erling Haaland

Romelu Lukaku

🇧🇴 BOLIVIA

✍️ Paola Perez 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Neymar

Lionel Messi

Manuel Neuer

Joshua Kimmich

🇧🇦 BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

✍️ Sasa Ibrulj 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Sadio Mané

Kylian Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo

Thiago Alcantara

🇧🇷 BRAZIL

✍️ Mauricio Savarese 🗞️ AP

Robert Lewandowski

Neymar

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Serge Gnabry

Kevin De Bruyne

🇧🇬 BULGARIA

✍️ Metodi Shumanov 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Virgil van Dijk

Serge Gnabry

Sadio Mané

Romelu Lukaku

🇧🇮 BURUNDI

✍️ Elvis Iradukunda 🗞️ BETV

Manuel Neuer

Robert Lewandowski

Sadio Mané

Kylian Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo

🇨🇲 CAMEROON

✍️ Njie Enow 🗞️ CRTV

Robert Lewandowski

Kevin De Bruyne

Sadio Mané

Virgil van Dijk

Lionel Messi

🇨🇦 CANADA

✍️ Kiyan Sobhani 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Lionel Messi

Kevin De Bruyne

Cristiano Ronaldo

Neymar

🇹🇩 CHAD

✍️ Nesta Yamgoto 🗞️ Tchadinfos

Robert Lewandowski

Kevin De Bruyne

Cristiano Ronaldo

Karim Benzema

Neymar

🇨🇳 CHINA

✍️ Jiang Mengxi 🗞️ CGTN

Robert Lewandowski

Mohamed Salah

Kylian Mbappe

Kevin De Bruyne

Joshua Kimmich

🇨🇴 COLOMBIA

✍️ Carl Worswick 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Lionel Messi

Neymar

Sadio Mané

Erling Haaland

🇨🇰 COOK ISLANDS

✍️ Rashneel Kumar 🗞️ Cook Islands News

Robert Lewandowski

Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

Thomas Muller

Karim Benzema

🇨🇷 COSTA RICA

✍️ Rodrigo Calvo 🗞️ Buzon De Rodrigo

Robert Lewandowski

Joshua Kimmich

Lionel Messi

Kevin De Bruyne

Marquinhos

🇭🇷 CROATIA

✍️ Ivan Tomic 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Neymar

Andrew Robertson

Manuel Neuer

Sergio Ramos

🇨🇿 CZECH REPUBLIC

✍️ Karel Haring 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Cristiano Ronaldo

Kevin De Bruyne

Erling Haaland

Trent Alexander-Arnold

🇩🇰 DENMARK

✍️ Johan Lyngholm-Bjerge 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Virgil van Dijk

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

🇨🇩 DR CONGO

✍️ Michel Tobo 🗞️ foot.cd

Robert Lewandowski

Kylian Mbappe

Ciro Immobile

Lionel Messi

Serge Gnabry

🇪🇬 EGYPT

✍️ Marwan Saeed 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Kevin De Bruyne

Virgil van Dijk

Mohamed Salah

Bruno Fernandes

🇸🇻 EL SALVADOR

✍️ Claudio Martinez 🗞️ Pencho y Aida FM

Robert Lewandowski

Manuel Neuer

Lionel Messi

Ciro Immobile

Sergio Ramos

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENGLAND

✍️ Chris Flanagan 🗞️ FourFourTwo

Robert Lewandowski

Sadio Mané

Kevin De Bruyne

Neymar

Erling Haaland

🇪🇪 ESTONIA

✍️ Angelo Palmeri 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Romelu Lukaku

Ciro Immobile

Erling Haaland

Mohamed Salah

🇪🇹 ETHIOPIA

✍️ Haileegziabher Adhanom 🗞️ SuperSport

Robert Lewandowski

Sadio Mané

Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi

Kevin De Bruyne

🇫🇴 FAROE ISLANDS

✍️ Trondur Arge 🗞️ Sosialurin

Robert Lewandowski

Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

Kevin De Bruyne

Thomas Muller

🇫🇮 FINLAND

✍️ Joonas Partanen 🗞️ Iltalehti

Robert Lewandowski

Cristiano Ronaldo

Joshua Kimmich

Bruno Fernandes

Erling Haaland

🇫🇷 FRANCE

✍️ Fabien Fougeray 🗞️ CANAL+

Robert Lewandowski

Thiago Alcantara

Son Heung-min

Erling Haaland

Trent Alexander-Arnold

🇬🇲 GAMBIA

✍️ Momodou Bah 🗞️ CAFOnline

Robert Lewandowski

Kevin De Bruyne

Sadio Mané

Bruno Fernandes

Manuel Neuer

🇩🇪 GERMANY

✍️ Jonathan Harding 🗞️ DW Sports

Robert Lewandowski

Joshua Kimmich

Erling Haaland

Leon Goretzka

Manuel Neuer

🇬🇭 GHANA

✍️ Bernard Neequaye 🗞️ Daily Graphic

Robert Lewandowski

Kevin De Bruyne

Kylian Mbappe

Sadio Mané

Trent Alexander-Arnold

🇬🇷 GREECE

✍️ Vasilis Sambrakos 🗞️ gazzetta.gr

Robert Lewandowski

Joshua Kimmich

Manuel Neuer

Thomas Muller

Kevin De Bruyne

🇭🇺 HUNGARY

✍️ Gyorgy Szollosi 🗞️ FourFourTwo Hungary

Robert Lewandowski

Kylian Mbappe

Joshua Kimmich

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manuel Neuer

🇮🇸 ICELAND

✍️ Johann Sigurdsson 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi

Kevin De Bruyne

Virgil van Dijk

🇮🇳 INDIA

✍️ Mihir Vasavda 🗞️ Indian Express

Robert Lewandowski

Kylian Mbappe

Kevin De Bruyne

Sadio Mané

Joshua Kimmich

🇮🇩 INDONESIA

✍️ Tio Prasetyo 🗞️ Box2Box

Robert Lewandowski

Bruno Fernandes

Virgil van Dijk

Alphonso Davies

Trent Alexander-Arnold

🇮🇷 IRAN

✍️ Babak Golriz 🗞️ Sport360

Robert Lewandowski

Lionel Messi

Kevin De Bruyne

Karim Benzema

Sadio Mané

🇮🇱 ISRAEL

✍️ Michael Yokhin 🗞️ Freelance

Thomas Muller

Robert Lewandowski

Kevin De Bruyne

Joshua Kimmich

Trent Alexander-Arnold

🇮🇹 ITALY

✍️ Emanuele Giulianelli 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Thomas Muller

Kylian Mbappe

Mohamed Salah

Cristiano Ronaldo

🇯🇵 JAPAN

✍️ Koki Harada 🗞️ Tokyo Chunichi

Robert Lewandowski

Virgil van Dijk

Cristiano Ronaldo

Son Heung-min

Ciro Immobile

🇯🇴 JORDAN

✍️ Mohammed Awaad 🗞️ Alroeya

Robert Lewandowski

Sadio Mané

Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe

Romelu Lukaku

🇰🇪 KENYA

✍️ Charles Nyende 🗞️ Nation

Robert Lewandowski

Cristiano Ronaldo

Serge Gnabry

Lionel Messi

Karim Benzema

🇽🇰 KOSOVO

✍️ Bajram Shala 🗞️ RTV 21

Robert Lewandowski

Sergio Ramos

Sadio Mané

Joshua Kimmich

Kylian Mbappe

🇱🇧 LEBANON

✍️ Mohamed Fawaz 🗞️ Almustaqbal

Robert Lewandowski

Kevin De Bruyne

Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi

Mohamed Salah

🇱🇷 LIBERIA

✍️ Anthony Kokoi 🗞️ KMTV

Robert Lewandowski

Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi

Sergio Ramos

Kylian Mbappe

🇱🇾 LIBYA

✍️ Morad Dkeel 🗞️ WTV-Libya

Joshua Kimmich

Robert Lewandowski

Kevin De Bruyne

Erling Haaland

Thiago Alcantara

🇲🇴 MACAU

✍️ Pedro Santos 🗞️ Ponto Final

Cristiano Ronaldo

Mohamed Salah

Manuel Neuer

Lionel Messi

Bruno Fernandes

🇲🇬 MADAGASCAR

✍️ Haja Lucas Rakotondrazaka 🗞️ L’Express de Madagascar

Robert Lewandowski

Thiago Alcantara

Lionel Messi

Neymar

Manuel Neuer

🇲🇼 MALAWI

✍️ Peter Kanjere 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manuel Neuer

Kevin De Bruyne

🇲🇾 MALAYSIA

✍️ Vijhay Vick 🗞️ Johor Darul Ta’zim

Robert Lewandowski

Cristiano Ronaldo

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

Mohamed Salah

🇲🇽 MEXICO

✍️ Jason Marquitz 🗞️ soccermexicana.com

Sadio Mané

Robert Lewandowski

Neymar

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Serge Gnabry

🇲🇪 MONTENEGRO

✍️ Danilo Mitrovic 🗞️ ND Vijesti

Robert Lewandowski

Manuel Neuer

Neymar

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Thomas Muller

🇲🇦 MOROCCO

✍️ Mohamed Amine El Amri 🗞️ Le Matin

Robert Lewandowski

Manuel Neuer

Romelu Lukaku

Sadio Mané

Karim Benzema

🇳🇦 NAMIBIA

✍️ Sheefeni Nikodemus 🗞️ The Namibian

Robert Lewandowski

Son Heung-min

Marquinhos

Ciro Immobile

Sadio Mané

🇳🇱 NETHERLANDS

✍️ Guus Hetterscheid 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Sadio Mané

Kevin De Bruyne

Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

🇳🇿 NEW ZEALAND

✍️ Gordon Watson 🗞️ OFC TV

Robert Lewandowski

Cristiano Ronaldo

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

Virgil van Dijk

🇳🇮 NICARAGUA

✍️ Gunther Kuse 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Cristiano Ronaldo

Kevin De Bruyne

Joshua Kimmich

Virgil van Dijk

🇳🇬 NIGERIA

✍️ Tolu Olasoji 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Sadio Mané

Neymar

Serge Gnabry

Kevin De Bruyne

🇬🇧 NORTHERN IRELAND

✍️ Keith Bailie 🗞️ County Down Spectator

Robert Lewandowski

Lionel Messi

Alphonso Davies

Kevin De Bruyne

Erling Haaland

🇳🇴 NORWAY

✍️ Thore Haugstad 🗞️ NRK Sport

Robert Lewandowski

Virgil van Dijk

Lionel Messi

Kevin De Bruyne

Thomas Muller

🇴🇲 OMAN

✍️ Ashok Purohit 🗞️ Muscat Daily

Robert Lewandowski

Kevin De Bruyne

Cristiano Ronaldo

Mohamed Salah

Sergio Ramos

🇵🇰 PAKISTAN

✍️ Umaid Wasim 🗞️ dawn.com

Robert Lewandowski

Thomas Muller

Neymar

Kevin De Bruyne

Romelu Lukaku

🇵🇪 PERU

✍️ Victor Zaferson 🗞️ Freelance

Thomas Muller

Erling Haaland

Kylian Mbappe

Thiago Alcantara

Leon Goretzka

🇵🇭 PHILIPPINES

✍️ Ryan Fenix 🗞️ GMA News Online

Robert Lewandowski

Manuel Neuer

Kevin De Bruyne

Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

🇵🇱 POLAND

✍️ Zbigniew Muchag 🗞️ Pilka Nozna

Robert Lewandowski

Manuel Neuer

Joshua Kimmich

Sergio Ramos

Sadio Mané

🇵🇹 PORTUGAL

✍️ Valter Marques 🗞️ Record

Robert Lewandowski

Cristiano Ronaldo

Virgil van Dijk

Thiago Alcantara

Kylian Mbappe

🇶🇦 QATAR

✍️ Mitch Freeley 🗞️ beIN SPORTS

Robert Lewandowski

Sadio Mané

Virgil van Dijk

Kylian Mbappe

Sergio Ramos

🇮🇪 REPUBLIC OF IRELAND

✍️ David Sneyd 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Thiago Alcantara

Serge Gnabry

Sadio Mané

Erling Haaland

🇷🇴 ROMANIA

✍️ Emanuel Rosu 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Lionel Messi

Manuel Neuer

Thiago Alcantara

Cristiano Ronaldo

🇷🇺 RUSSIA

✍️ Artur Petrosyan 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Sadio Mané

Lionel Messi

Virgil van Dijk

Son Heung-min

🇷🇼 RWANDA

✍️ Peter Kamasa 🗞️ The New Times

Sadio Mané

Neymar

Mohamed Salah

Kylian Mbappe

Thiago Alcantara

🇸🇦 SAUDI ARABIA

✍️ Atef Nahass 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Mohamed Salah

Sadio Mané

Thiago Alcantara

Kylian Mbappe

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 SCOTLAND

✍️ Kenny Millar 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Mohamed Salah

Virgil van Dijk

Erling Haaland

Alphonso Davies

🇸🇳 SENEGAL

✍️ Adama Ndione 🗞️ RTS

Robert Lewandowski

Sadio Mané

Thomas Muller

Karim Benzema

Kevin De Bruyne

🇷🇸 SERBIA

✍️ Vladimir Novak 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Virgil van Dijk

Neymar

Manuel Neuer

Joshua Kimmich

🇸🇱 SIERRA LEONE

✍️ Alusine Rehme Wilson 🗞️ Northern Times

Alphonso Davies

Sadio Mané

Mohamed Salah

Cristiano Ronaldo

Kylian Mbappe

🇸🇬 SINGAPORE

✍️ Jeremy Lim 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Mohamed Salah

Serge Gnabry

Virgil van Dijk

Sadio Mané

🇸🇰 SLOVAKIA

✍️ Martin Rendek 🗞️ Hospodarske noviny

Robert Lewandowski

Kevin De Bruyne

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

Joshua Kimmich

🇿🇦 SOUTH AFRICA

✍️ Juandre Joubert 🗞️ FourFourTwo SA

Virgil van Dijk

Robert Lewandowski

Sadio Mané

Erling Haaland

Kevin De Bruyne

🇰🇷 SOUTH KOREA

✍️ Steve Han 🗞️ Goal

Robert Lewandowski

Joshua Kimmich

Kylian Mbappe

Karim Benzema

Jordan Henderson

🇪🇸 SPAIN

✍️ Jon Prada 🗞️ Marca

Robert Lewandowski

Joshua Kimmich

Sergio Ramos

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

🇸🇷 SURINAME

✍️ Desney Romeo 🗞️ ABC TV

Robert Lewandowski

Manuel Neuer

Kevin De Bruyne

Virgil van Dijk

Sergio Ramos

🇸🇪 SWEDEN

✍️ Lee Roden 🗞️ Sveriges Radio

Virgil van Dijk

Lionel Messi

Robert Lewandowski

Cristiano Ronaldo

Erling Haaland

🇨🇭 SWITZERLAND

✍️ Eva Tedesco 🗞️ 20 Minuten

Joshua Kimmich

Robert Lewandowski

Sergio Ramos

Romelu Lukaku

Sadio Mané

🇹🇿 TANZANIA

✍️ Salim Masoud Said 🗞️ SandalsForGoalposts

Robert Lewandowski

Kylian Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi

Sergio Ramos

🇹🇹 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO

✍️ Lasana Liburd 🗞️ wired868.com

Robert Lewandowski

Kevin De Bruyne

Sadio Mané

Neymar

Lionel Messi

🇹🇳 TUNISIA

✍️ Abdesslam Dhaifallah 🗞️ Radio Mosaique FM

Robert Lewandowski

Manuel Neuer

Kylian Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo

Mohamed Salah

🇹🇷 TURKEY

✍️ Simge Yazici 🗞️ FourFourTwo Turkey

Robert Lewandowski

Alisson

Neymar

Cristiano Ronaldo

Erling Haaland

🇺🇬 UGANDA

✍️ Ismael Kiyonga 🗞️ Kawawo Sports

Robert Lewandowski

Sergio Ramos

Erling Haaland

Kevin De Bruyne

Alphonso Davies

🇺🇦 UKRAINE

✍️ Andriy Kudyrko 🗞️ ua-football.com

Robert Lewandowski

Sadio Mané

Kevin De Bruyne

Ciro Immobile

Erling Haaland

🇦🇪 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

✍️ John McAuley 🗞️ The National

Robert Lewandowski

Joshua Kimmich

Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi

Sadio Mané

🇺🇸 USA

✍️ Martin Harasimowicz 🗞️ Freelance

Robert Lewandowski

Son Heung-min

Mohamed Salah

Sadio Mané

Lionel Messi

🇻🇪 VENEZUELA

✍️ Hugo Chavez 🗞️ Lider

Kevin De Bruyne

Robert Lewandowski

Sadio Mané

Thomas Muller

Neymar

🇻🇳 VIETNAM

✍️ Tran Duc Truong 🗞️ zing.vn

Robert Lewandowski

Manuel Neuer

Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi

Neymar

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 WALES

✍️ Huw Davies 🗞️ Freelance

Kevin De Bruyne

Robert Lewandowski

Son Heung-min

Harry Kane

Alphonso Davies

🇿🇼 ZIMBABWE

✍️ Grace Chingoma 🗞️ The Herald

Robert Lewandowski

Erling Haaland

Kevin De Bruyne

Sadio Mané

Alphonso Davies