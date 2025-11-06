Wolves make formal approach for previously-relegated Championship boss: report

The Wolverhampton Wanderers badge on an orange corner flag at Molineux

Wolves are bottom of the Premier League table with two points from their opening ten matches.

The Midlands club are seeking to make a new appointment in a timely fashion as the team bid to remain in the top flight.

Vitor Pereira departed Molineux last weekend after the side's latest defeat, a 3-0 beating at the hands of Fulham.

Wolves have made their choice for new Molineux boss

Vitor Pereira was sacked last week (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Daily Telegraph, Wolves want to make Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards their new man in charge.

Edwards, 42, made over 100 appearances for Wolves as a player before hanging up his boots.

Rob Edwards led Luton to the Premier League - but couldn't keep the Hatters there (Image credit: Alamy)

Since moving into the coaching game, he has managed Forest Green Rovers, Watford and Luton Town before his current Boro stint.

In 2023, Edwards led the Hatters to the Premier League for the first time, defeating Coventry City on penalties in the Championship play-off final.

However, he was unable to keep Luton in the top flight and the club were relegated the following season. Last year, Luton suffered back-to-back relegations as they fell into League One after Edwards was sacked midway through the campaign.

Edwards was previously academy coach at Molineux and took charge of the first team on an interim basis in 2016.

Middlesbrough currently sit third in the Championship table with seven wins from their opening 14 league games this term.

Boro chairman Steve Gibson has only recently appointed Edwards at the Riverside Stadium

Edwards was only appointed at the Riverside Stadium this past summer with the club reluctant to let him leave.

“I’m just concentrating on my job here at Middlesbrough. That’s absolutely my only focus, and I’m really pleased with what we’ve delivered over the last couple of days," Edwards said on the speculation last weekend.

Wolves visit Chelsea this weekend with caretaker duo James Collins and Richard Walker expected to lead the team, as per the Telegraph.