Wolves make formal approach for previously-relegated Championship boss: report
Wolves are reportedly ready to make an imminent appointment following Vitor Pereira's sacking
Wolves are bottom of the Premier League table with two points from their opening ten matches.
The Midlands club are seeking to make a new appointment in a timely fashion as the team bid to remain in the top flight.
Vitor Pereira departed Molineux last weekend after the side's latest defeat, a 3-0 beating at the hands of Fulham.
Wolves have made their choice for new Molineux boss
According to the Daily Telegraph, Wolves want to make Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards their new man in charge.
Edwards, 42, made over 100 appearances for Wolves as a player before hanging up his boots.
Since moving into the coaching game, he has managed Forest Green Rovers, Watford and Luton Town before his current Boro stint.
In 2023, Edwards led the Hatters to the Premier League for the first time, defeating Coventry City on penalties in the Championship play-off final.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
However, he was unable to keep Luton in the top flight and the club were relegated the following season. Last year, Luton suffered back-to-back relegations as they fell into League One after Edwards was sacked midway through the campaign.
Edwards was previously academy coach at Molineux and took charge of the first team on an interim basis in 2016.
Middlesbrough currently sit third in the Championship table with seven wins from their opening 14 league games this term.
Edwards was only appointed at the Riverside Stadium this past summer with the club reluctant to let him leave.
“I’m just concentrating on my job here at Middlesbrough. That’s absolutely my only focus, and I’m really pleased with what we’ve delivered over the last couple of days," Edwards said on the speculation last weekend.
Wolves visit Chelsea this weekend with caretaker duo James Collins and Richard Walker expected to lead the team, as per the Telegraph.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.