'It's been really overwhelming, I think it's been taken entirely out of context' Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps reacts to book backlash

Ex-England stopper Mary Earps has received plenty of flak after excerpts of her new ghostwritten autobiography were posted online.

One national newspaper journalist claimed in a column this week that the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper needs 'saving from herself'.

Earps' autobiography, All In, features sections which critique her Lionesses successor Hannah Hampton, comments which she herself has been criticised for publishing.

Mary Earps: 'I didn't write book to tear anyone down'

Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman is criticised in the book (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hampton was England's No.1 this past summer as the Lionesses retained their European Championship title.

On the eve of the tournament, Earps announced her international retirement, a move which was questioned by pundits and fans with some fearing the decision could be construed as disruptive to the group.

Hannah Hampton points whilst on Lionesses duty (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Earps' new book, she alleges Hampton's recall to the England squad in 2023 was 'rewarding bad behaviour' after the Chelsea stopper had previously been regarded as 'unreliable'.

Earps also appears to criticise Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman's judgement in the book.

However, in a new interview with the BBC, Earps has insisted much of what she shares in the autobiography has been taken out of context.

"It's been really overwhelming to see how some things have been distorted a little bit," Earps said.

"I've not written this book to tear anyone down in any shape or form. That is not who I am as a person. This is real life. It has consequences. It isn't a drama.

Hannah Hampton of England talks with teammate Mary Earps during a Training Session at the England Women June International Camp on July 01, 2024 in Noordwijk aan Zee, Netherlands. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I don't think I've thought about what I wanted the reaction to be. I'm not surprised, by what I've seen on my algorithms [on social media], if I had come to the same conclusions as other people if I'm honest. But that's not what I feel I've written.

"I don't think it's a fair reflection and I think it's been taken out of the entirety of the context. I speak about so many different things and it's hard to see only certain things being pulled out and really focused on," she added.

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor has spoken out against Earps, describing her comments about Hampton disrespected the current England No.1.

Earps played a key role in England's 2022 Women's European Championship triumph. The Lionesses conceded just twice during the entire tournament and Earps subsequently earned a place in the Team of the Tournament.

A year later, Earps was awarded the Golden Glove at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

This summer, Hampton received the same recognition for her displays en route to England's European Championship retention.