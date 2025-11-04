'It's been really overwhelming, I think it's been taken entirely out of context' Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps reacts to book backlash
Former England goalkeeper Mary Earps has spoken out following backlash to her autobiography release
Ex-England stopper Mary Earps has received plenty of flak after excerpts of her new ghostwritten autobiography were posted online.
One national newspaper journalist claimed in a column this week that the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper needs 'saving from herself'.
Earps' autobiography, All In, features sections which critique her Lionesses successor Hannah Hampton, comments which she herself has been criticised for publishing.
Mary Earps: 'I didn't write book to tear anyone down'
Hampton was England's No.1 this past summer as the Lionesses retained their European Championship title.
On the eve of the tournament, Earps announced her international retirement, a move which was questioned by pundits and fans with some fearing the decision could be construed as disruptive to the group.
In Earps' new book, she alleges Hampton's recall to the England squad in 2023 was 'rewarding bad behaviour' after the Chelsea stopper had previously been regarded as 'unreliable'.
Earps also appears to criticise Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman's judgement in the book.
However, in a new interview with the BBC, Earps has insisted much of what she shares in the autobiography has been taken out of context.
"It's been really overwhelming to see how some things have been distorted a little bit," Earps said.
"I've not written this book to tear anyone down in any shape or form. That is not who I am as a person. This is real life. It has consequences. It isn't a drama.
"I don't think I've thought about what I wanted the reaction to be. I'm not surprised, by what I've seen on my algorithms [on social media], if I had come to the same conclusions as other people if I'm honest. But that's not what I feel I've written.
"I don't think it's a fair reflection and I think it's been taken out of the entirety of the context. I speak about so many different things and it's hard to see only certain things being pulled out and really focused on," she added.
Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor has spoken out against Earps, describing her comments about Hampton disrespected the current England No.1.
Earps played a key role in England's 2022 Women's European Championship triumph. The Lionesses conceded just twice during the entire tournament and Earps subsequently earned a place in the Team of the Tournament.
A year later, Earps was awarded the Golden Glove at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
This summer, Hampton received the same recognition for her displays en route to England's European Championship retention.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
