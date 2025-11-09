Nottingham Forest saved by £37.5m man with ZERO Premier League starts in Leeds United relegation battle

Sean Dyche will be delighted with his player's contribution

Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche has plenty to ponder heading into the November international break, as an out-of-favour player came to his rescue against Leeds United.

Plenty was riding on the game, with Forest starting the game second from bottom in the Premier League table, and Leeds only a couple of places higher.

The two sides’ starts to the campaign suggest both could be fighting for survival come the end of the season, making this a crucial match-up.

Omari Hutchinson gives Sean Dyche headache for the international break

Omari Hutchinson's introduction changed the game for Forest (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dyche was without a win in his first two Premier League games, and his third against Leeds was threatening to lurch him towards crisis as the Yorkshire side raced into the lead in the 13th minute through Lukas Nmecha.

Forest equalised minutes later, but they needed more against the promoted side to prove they may finally have turned a corner under Dyche, their third permanent manager of the season.

Dyche now has his first Premier League win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Enter: Omari Hutchinson.

The former Ipswich Town man signed for Forest in the summer for a not-insignificant £37.5m fee, and was placed on a five-year contract, a record signing for the club.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, despite the importance that conveys, Hutchinson is still yet to make a single Premier League start for the club.

The 22-year-old once again started the meeting with Leeds on the bench, a position he has become far too accustomed to this season.

Looking to shake things up, Dyche threw on Hutchinson, Taiwo Awoniyi and Ryan Yates all at once, but it was the record signing who stood out the most.

Hutchinson has been told to be patient by Dyche (Image credit: Getty Images)

With less than 10 minutes on the pitch, the England U21 international made his mark, excellently bringing down a cross-field ball from Murillo, before cutting back and delivering a cross that required the lightest of touches from Morgan Gibbs-White to pull the Reds ahead.

But he wasn’t done there, completing the most dribbles in the game (2), with that forward-running power baiting Jack Harrison into bringing him down in the box, earning a penalty converted with aplomb by Elliot Anderson.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Dyche said: “I can only pick 11 at a time, but everyone will play their part.

“Omari has done great, but we spoke to him yesterday and said, ‘You’re still young in your learning curve in the Premier League. Don’t lose faith in what it’s about, you will get a chance’.

“He’s come on and activated, and that’s all we can ask of these players.”

The Forest boss is facing calls online to utilise Hutchinson more (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, if Hutchinson hasn’t earned himself a start on that viewing, we’re not sure he’ll ever get one.

Dyche is right to point out the player’s age, and the fact that there is no need to rush, but having been left out of the side’s Europa League squad earlier this season, it would have been easy for his head to drop.

One of the Forest manager’s key objectives will be getting something out of the expensive buy, and his showing against Leeds seemed to be a huge stride in the right direction.

Hutchinson is valued at €35m, according to Transfermarkt. Forest next face Liverpool, when Premier League action returns.