Why one goalkeeper has Bristol City to blame after World Cup snub

Nikita Haikin has had some fabulous moments with Bodo/Glimt over the past couple of years - but he looks set to miss out on a place at this summer's World Cup.

The goalkeeper played a part in the Norwegian side's run to the Europa League semi-finals last year and their brilliant form in the Champions League this season.

Bodo/Glimt beat Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in the league phase before seeing off Inter in the play-off round.

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Nikita Haikin set for World Cup heartbreak

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Haikin's form has drawn attention, and Sport Witness report that Israel-born, Russian-raised Haikin achieved Norwegian citizenship in April in his bid to be included in the national team squad this summer.

Manager Stale Solbakken had been on record before about his intention to take Haikin to North America, where Norway will take on France, Senegal and Iraq in the group stage.

Israel-born Russian goalkeeper Nikita Haikin has been granted Norwegian citizenship (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, FIFA have not rubber-stamped Haikin's change of citizenship, and he will not be able to play for his new nation until they do.

The issue appears to be that FIFA rules stipulate a continuous residency period of at least five years in the player's new nation.

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Haikin joined Bodo/Glimt in 2019 and so would more than qualify for that...if he hadn't had a two-month spell with Bristol City in 2023.

The goalkeeper was a free agent at the time, but departed to re-join Bodo-Glimt after spending a few weeks with the Championship club without making an appearance.

FIFA's stance is that Haikin's brief time in England nonetheless stands as a break in Haikin's continuous spell in Norway, with the five-year clock resetting to start in March 2023 when he went back to Bodo/Glimt.

Nikita Haikin looks set to miss out on a World Cup place (Image credit: Getty Images)

Haikin himself had been hopeful he might still get the situation sorted before the World Cup, saying: "It is a process. I hope we can find a way and that it goes through."

However, the Norwegian FA have now reportedly decided not to include Haikin in the squad regardless whether or not they can twist FIFA's arm on the matter.

Sevilla goalkeeper has long been Norway's number one in any case, earning 69 caps since 2013 and barely missing a game for his country in the past five years.