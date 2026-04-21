Goalkeeper ruled out of World Cup 2026 after suffering a broken neck

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Former United States youth international was injured while playing in Italy

PALERMO, ITALY - APRIL 18: Jeremy Le Douaron of Palermo and Jonathan Klinsmann of Cesena battle for the ball during the Serie B match between Palermo FC and AC Cesena at Stadio Renzo Barbera on April 18, 2026 in Palermo, Italy. (Photo by Tullio Puglia/Getty Images)
Jonathan Klinsmann (right) in action for Cesena (Image credit: Getty Images)

The slim World Cup hopes of Cesena goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann have been wiped out by a horror injury that prematurely ended his Serie B season.

World Cup 2026 is under two months away and Klinsmann, a former United States youth international who is the starting goalkeeper for the Seahorses, has been ruled out after suffering a fractured spine.

Cesena goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann injured in Serie B match