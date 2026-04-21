Goalkeeper ruled out of World Cup 2026 after suffering a broken neck

Jonathan Klinsmann (right) in action for Cesena

The slim World Cup hopes of Cesena goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann have been wiped out by a horror injury that prematurely ended his Serie B season.

World Cup 2026 is under two months away and Klinsmann, a former United States youth international who is the starting goalkeeper for the Seahorses, has been ruled out after suffering a fractured spine.

Klinsmann was playing against Palermo in Serie B on Saturday when he was carried off the pitch in a neck brace in the aftermath of a collision with Palermo's Filippo Ranocchia.

Cesena goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann injured in Serie B match