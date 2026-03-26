World Cup 2026 Playoffs: The complete guide as Wales, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland seek to book their places

World Cup 2026 qualifying reaches it's climax this week, starting tonight. Six spots for the 48 nation tournament remain, with the qualifying process is split into two sections: the Inter-Confederation Play-Off Tournament (2 spots) and the UEFA Play-Offs (4 spots).



The Inter-Confederation Play-Off Tournament is essentially a six-team 'mini-tournament' hosted in Mexico (specifically Guadalajara and Monterrey), which is also serving as a test event for the World Cup. It features teams from every confederation except Europe.



DR Congo and Iraq have the highest FIFA rankings, so they received a bye and go straight to the finals. Jamaica, Suriname, Bolivia, and New Caledonia play their semi-final tonight. Europe has its own separate bracket involving 16 nations (12 group runners-up and four via the Nations League), each fighting for the final four European spots via one-legged semi-finals (tonight) and finals (Tuesday).



FourFourTwo takes a look at the key story lines...

Fate for Bellamy?

Craig Bellamy poses with a Wales shirt on the day he was announced as the new Manager of Wales in July 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Twenty-four years ago, Craig Bellamy’s defining moment as a Wales player came against Italy in Cardiff. Tonight, the same fixture could define his tenure as Wales manager.

Bellamy won 78 caps for his country, but none were more memorable than a European Championship qualifier with the Azzurri in 2002, when he rounded Gianluigi Buffon to net a famous winner at the Millennium Stadium.



Ryan Giggs was another of Wales’ stars that night, and knew even back then the fiery striker had determination and an understanding of the game that may benefit him after retirement. “He was obsessed with football and with being a brilliant player,” Giggs tells FFT now.

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“He had quite a few injuries, and without those, he would’ve had an even better career. Although he could be temperamental, he had a great mind about the game.” Bellamy became Wales boss in July 2024 – succeeding Rob Page, who’d managed the national team at two major tournaments.

“He’s been willing to give players a chance, working on short-term and long-term success” Ryan Giggs

Page himself took over in 2020 after Giggs had to step back because of an assault charge. The former Manchester United star was later cleared after his ex-girlfriend opted not to give evidence at a scheduled retrial, and says he now wants to return to management – citing Europe, the US and the Middle East as destinations he would potentially be open to.



He’s been impressed by the job that Bellamy has done with Wales – guiding them back to League A in the Nations League, then securing them a World Cup play-off spot, having previously coached in Cardiff’s academy and under Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht.



“He’s earned his stripes – he’s coached at youth level and abroad,” Giggs says. “In the past, we haven’t had the same strength and depth, but Craig has been willing to start players who some fans don’t know in big games. He’s not been afraid to go against who the fans or the media think should be in the team.

Bellamy shouts instructions during Wales' 2026 World Cup Group J qualifier football vs Kazakhstan last March (Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

“He’s developed a big squad and has been willing to give players a chance, so he’s working on the short-term and the long-term success.” Wales had to win their final World Cup qualifier at home to North Macedonia to finish second behind Belgium in their group and earn a home play-off semi–final. They would still have made the play-offs by virtue of topping their Nations League group, but the semi-final would have been away to more fancied opponents.



That Wales thrashed North Macedonia 7-1 – the visitors hadn’t lost any of their seven prior qualifiers – was a promising sign Bellamy’s side can deliver when the pressure is on. Harry Wilson bagged a hat-trick, earning them a home play-off semi-final against Bosnia at Cardiff City Stadium tonight – they’re favourites to triumph, even though Bosnia came within a whisker of winning their group ahead of Austria.



Star striker Edin Dzeko, now with Schalke in the German second tier, turns 40 nine days before the game. Wales will be without the injured Ben Davies, their most experienced player with 100 caps, but beating Bosnia would set up a home final with Italy or Northern Ireland on March 31.



A place in Group B of the World Cup would await the winners, and with it, fairly favourable matches up against Canada, Switzerland and Qatar. It’s the third time in four years that Wales have had a path to a major tournament via two home play-offs.



Last time, after a semi-final triumph over Finland, the enduring image was of Dan James’ heartbreak, after his shootout miss gave Poland a place at Euro 2024. Two years earlier, Gareth Bale’s heroics against Austria and Ukraine earned Wales their first return to the World Cup since 1958. Time will tell what drama awaits on this occasion. Craig Bellamy vs Italy, round two? Not if Northern Ireland have anything to say about it…

Northern Ireland's '80s Revival Quest

Trai Hume celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates Daniel Ballard and Shea Charles during Northern Ireland's qualifying match vs Slovakia at Windsor Park in October (Image credit: Getty Images)

No one expected Northern Ireland to defeat Spain in Valencia at the 1982 World Cup – a Gerry Armstrong strike later, and the Green and White Army were celebrating the most famous result in their history. Beating Italy in Bergamo in a play-off semi-final on tonight wouldn’t be far behind in the list of the national team’s greatest accomplishments.



They would still have to win a play-off final on Tuesday, also away from home, to reach this summer’s World Cup. It’s an extremely tall order, but that won’t stop Northern Ireland dreaming of appearing at the tournament for the first time since a 3-0 defeat to Brazil ended their stay at the 1986 World Cup, in Guadalajara 40 years ago.



After reaching successive World Cups in the 1980s, their chances have usually faded well before the end of qualifying ever since. Northern Ireland’s biggest chance came in the play-offs for 2018, when a controversial penalty handed Switzerland victory and a spot in Russia.



This time around, it was the Nations League that offered them a route to the play-offs, after they topped a League C group consisting of Bulgaria, Belarus and Luxembourg, back in 2024. Despite finishing third in a World Cup qualifying group with Germany and Slovakia in the autumn, that Nations League triumph saw Northern Ireland bag the very last of Europe’s 16 play-off places, making them the underdog of all underdogs.



Losing their star man, Conor Bradley, to injury really hasn’t helped either, leaving Michael O’Neill with only two Premier League players – Crystal Palace’s Justin Devenny, plus Sunderland’s and Trai Hume – among his usual ranks. Key defender Dan Ballard is unfortunately injured.

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Win the semi-final, and Northern Ireland would take huge confidence going into an away final O’Neill goes into the play-offs having just taken over as Blackburn manager in a job share agreement – that deal lasts until the end of the season, but while he’s currently contracted with Northern Ireland until Euro 2028, it now seems there’s a risk that this month could be his last hurrah with the national team.

Should they lose to the Azzurri in the play-off semi-final, they’ll play a friendly that no one really wants in five days time, away to the losers of the Wales versus Bosnia game. Win the semi-final, though, and they would take huge confidence into a play-off final against either side, both ranked lower than Italy.



O’Neill was brought back as Northern Ireland boss in 2022 to rekindle the spirit that remarkably drove them into the knockout stages of Euro 2016, during his first spell in charge. They’ll need every ounce of that spirit in the play-offs this month – albeit Italy’s history of totally imploding in World Cup play-offs gives them at least a glimmer of hope…

Italy, third time unlucky?