Norway World Cup 2026 squad: Stale Solbakken's latest selection, ahead of the World Cup draw

The Norway World Cup 2026 squad will be heading to the tournament for the first time in 28 years.

Erling Haaland and co. made qualifying for World Cup 2026 look easy, scoring 37 goals and conceding just five times across their eight games, with two sensational wins over Italy the standout, especially their 4-1 victory away at San Siro on the final matchday.

For many of their stars it will be their first taste of a major tournament, having not qualified for any since 2000 when they were at the European Championships in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Norway have a host of excellent talents to select from heading to Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Erling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth both play regularly in the Champions League, with their back up Jorgen Strand Larsen was on the verge of a move to Newcastle in the summer.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard wasn't involved in their final two games of qualifying with an injury, but he will add a creative spark to the midfield.

Oscar Bobb has forced his way into Pep Guardiola's first team plan at Manchester City this season, and he will also have a major part to play in north America next summer.

Squad

Norway's World Cup 2026 squad: The November selection

GK: Ørjan Nyland (Sevilla)

GK: Mathias Dyngeland (Brann)

GK: Sander Tangvik (Rosenborg)

DF: Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford)

DF: Leo Skiri Østigård (Genoa)

DF: David Møller Wolfe (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

DF: Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund)

DF: Fredrik André Bjørkan (Bodø/Glimt)

DF: Marcus Holmgren Pedersen (Torino)

DF: Torbjørn Heggem (Bologna)

DF: Sondre Langås (Derby County)

MF: Morten Thorsby (Genoa)

MF: Patrick Berg (Bodø/Glimt)

MF: Sander Berge (Fulham)

MF: Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo)

MF: Kristian Arnstad (AGF)

MF: Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig)

MF: Oscar Bobb (Manchester City)

MF: Thelo Aasgaard (Rangers)

MF: Aron Dønnum (Toulouse)

FW: Alexander Sørloth (Atlético Madrid)

FW: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

FW: Andreas Schjelderup (Benfica)

FW: Jørgen Strand Larsen (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Fixtures and results

November 16, 2025: Italy 1–4 Norway, San Siro, Milan, Italy

November 13, 2025: Norway 4–1 Estonia, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

October 14, 2025: Norway 1–1 New Zealand, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

October 11, 2025: Norway 5–0 Israel, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

September 9, 2025: Norway 11–1 Moldova, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

September 4, 2025: Norway 1–0 Finland, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

June 9, 2025: Estonia 0–1 Norway, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn, Estonia

June 6, 2025: Norway 3–0 Italy, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

March 25, 2025: Israel 2–4 Norway, Nagyerdei Stadion, Debrecen, Hungary

March 22, 2026: Moldova 0–5 Norway, Zimbru Stadium, Chișinău, Moldova

Manager

Who is Norway's manager?

Stale Solbakken is lifted into the air by players of Norway as they celebrate victory (Image credit: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Those with excellent knowledge of the 1997/98 Premier League season will be familiar with Stale Solbakken. He made six appearances for Wimbledon that season, including two man of the match performances.

He has become the first manager in almost 30 years to take Norway to the World Cup, after failing to make the previous two tournaments he has been in charge for.

In 2001 he suffered a heart attack during training. Although club doctor Frank Odgaard administered cardiac massage, when the ambulance arrived he was pronounced clinically dead, but on the way to the hospital he was revived, nearly seven minutes later.

Norway's Star Player

Who is Norway's star player?

Norway striker Erling Haaland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erling Haaland will finally represent his nation at a major tournament. The striker scored a staggering 16 goals in eight World Cup qualifiers to help his team on their way to Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Haaland is ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now and at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest finishers in football history.

Norway will go into the tournament as somewhat of a dark horse, and should Haaland play to his full potential, they could cause a major upset in north America.