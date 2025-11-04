Cristiano Ronaldo reveals plans to retire from football

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his plans to retire in the near future.

Ronaldo turned 40 this year but is still playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and the Portugal national team, for whom he has scored 143 times in 225 appearances – an all-time record in the men's game.

But with the forward, ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest players of all time, now in the twilight of his career, he has revealed that he doesn't have much longer left at the top level.

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals retirement intention: 'It will be tough, of course'

Cristiano Ronaldo has won almost everything in the game (Image credit: Getty Images)

A five-time Ballon d'Or winner, five-time Champions League winner and formerly the most expensive footballer of all time, Ronaldo has achieved incredible things in football but is now looking to life beyond the sport, as revealed in an interview with Piers Morgan.

CR7 is the best-paid player in the game, telling Morgan that he achieved one of his life goals by becoming a billionaire at the age of 39 – and as the most followed account on Instagram (aside from Instagram itself) with a following of 666 million users, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has built a huge brand, too.

When asked when he will retire, The Athletic have relayed Ronaldo as having said, “Soon – but I think I will be prepared.”

“It will be tough, of course,” Ronaldo continued. “[it] will be difficult, yes. Probably I will cry, yes… It will be very, very difficult but I’ve prepared my future since (I was) 25, 26, 27 years old. So I think I will be capable to support that pressure.”

The forward didn't reveal what he would go into following his retirement but suggested that a move to coaching may not be on the cards.

“Nothing will compare to the adrenaline we have for football to score a goal,” Ronaldo said.

“But I have other passions. I’m going to have more time for me, have more time for my family, to raise my kids… I want to be more a family person, more present. Also, to have my own hobbies. I like to see UFC, the fights. I like padel.

Ronaldo wants to spend more time with his family when he retires (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I like and I want to learn more about my companies. I’ll never be a YouTuber, of course, but I want to be there. I’m going to spend more time on that to learn.

“I think I’m going to do funny things and things I’m not used to doing before. Because I live football 24 hours (a day) to do the right things and perform.”

Ronaldo is worth €12 million, according to Transfermarkt.