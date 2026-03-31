'I can’t see how Ben White can be ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold - I think that it’s really insulting to a seriously top full-back, whether it’s his attitude, or he’s not brilliant defensively' Gary Lineker discusses 'personal' issue in England setup
Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold has not appeared for the Three Lions since June 2025
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England legend Gary Lineker has called it “insulting” that Trent Alexander-Arnold was left out of the latest Three Lions squad.
Boss Thomas Tuchel originally called up Tino Livramento and Jarell Quansah, both of whom can cover right-back, with Reece James out injured.
When Quansah was forced to leave camp through injury, the natural next step would have been to introduce Alexander-Arnold, with many shocked he wasn’t in the original list, especially with the absence of James.Article continues below
Gary Lineker nods to “personal” issue between Thomas Tuchel and Trent Alexander-Arnold
Instead, the German head coach turned to Ben White, who hadn’t played a minute of football for England since 2022, and was later revealed to have taken himself out of the running by former manager