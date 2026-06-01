Jordan Henderson has something to offer for England – whether they can take advantage of it could shape their World Cup

There were almost as many contentious decisions in Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad as decisions made.

England supporters and pundits are easy to divide and there's no better opportunity to do it than in the foothills of a major tournament summer. Tuchel isn't in the business of making choices for any other motivation than results, but one gets the impression he cares not for naysaying when it comes to his plans.

The England boss signed a two-year contract extension in February but World Cup 2026 is and always has been the focus of his appointment. The work of the Three Lions in getting to major semi-finals and finals was a big step forward and Tuchel's most attractive selling point was a ruthless knack for getting over the line.

Jordan Henderson isn't in the World Cup squad to make up the numbers

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At 35 years old, Jordan Henderson has become a poster boy for England's perceived inability to move forward, to make brave and ambitious selections that leave behind the favourites of the last generation before their deteriorating legs take the choice away.

Yet there's a reason why Henderson in particular is the man first Gareth Southgate and now Tuchel have kept around. The furore of his short-lived Saudi Pro League stint aside, he is a respected elder statesman of the game behind closed doors.

It's too simplistic to look at Henderson's age, even his realistic ceiling compared to the competition around him, and write his inclusion off as an oversight or a misstep. The experience he brings, the respect he commands, can make a difference at a major tournament.

In the age of the 26-player squad, teams at the World Cup can take flyer on certain components and having a senior player who knows the score and sets an example could be among the most potent.

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England supporters shouldn't take for granted a continuation of previous major tournament progress but the evidence of those since 2018 is that the Three Lions have been close.

With 26 places to play with, there's no real reason not to take a chance that Henderson's experience offers an edge worth having even if he doesn't play all that much in the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer.

There were other ways to have Henderson at the World Cup. Tuchel and the FA can populate their travelling party more or less as they please.

Jordan Henderson (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The idea of the veteran tagging along as a cheerleader instead of filling one of the 26 squad places has been mooted. He could have been involved in the early part of the World Cup as a member of England's additional training squad allocation.

Neither is the same as Henderson being in the squad. He is, after all, an active Premier League captain in all but name and not some ceremonial charity case. There's being there, and there's being in – the dressing room knows the difference.

Henderson is a known quantity in this regard. His advocates within the game range far and wide, and