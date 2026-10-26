"I loved him from the second I saw him" How Brentford’s famous 'no d***heads' recruitment rule unearthed their latest Premier League star

Few people outside of Brentford and Austria had heard of Jannik Schuster at the start of the season. But the rest of the Premier League took notice when the 20-year-old defender claimed an assist and won man of the match as the Bees dispatched Chelsea 3-0 in the Friday night spotlight.

“I loved him from the second I’d seen him,” head coach Keith Andrews purred post-match. While scouting him at RB Salzburg, Andrews admitted he loved his “fearlessness”.

“You could see his character from watching clips; you could just see how he reacted to mistakes in the game, and he's just wholehearted,” the Irishman continued. “The reality is, you never truly know how players are going to settle into a league like this and the level of opposition. So to say I'm delighted with him and the recruitment team is an understatement.”

The Bees, at it again

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It’s early days – he’s only made four top-flight appearances in England – but the reported £16m deal to bring Schuster, who was 19 at the time, from Austria to West London in May already looks like shrewd business. It is the latest example of Brentford’s famed scouting network and their knack for convincing players to buy into the project.

The club had kept tabs on Schuster as a youth player and followed his development, and his breakthrough 2025-26 season in the Austrian Bundesliga prompted the Bees to make their move.

But no matter how impressed the scouts were with the 6ft 3in centre-back’s athleticism, composure on the ball, and underlying data, understanding Schuster’s temperament and personality was just as important to Brentford.

Thomas Frank famously had a ‘no d***heads’ rule during his seven years in charge, and that policy of bringing in the right characters has carried on under Andrews as a key pillar of the club’s recruitment process.

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It matters so much to them that before signing stalwart midfielder Vitaly Janelt in 2020, technical director Lee Dykes called the owner of the German’s favourite restaurant as part of a meticulous character assessment.

“I absolutely wouldn't take someone into the group that I thought wouldn't fit into the rhythm of the way we are, the way we behave and how we play, for the potential benefits of abilities or attributes as a player,” Andrews admitted. “Jannik is a good example of how after we met him, we were very keen to get that deal done. He just ties into the type of profile of player and personality that we really, really like.”

Brentford were so impressed with Schuster from the first meeting that they promptly began their background checks, speaking to people who knew him to paint a clearer picture. Those close to Schuster describe him as a grounded, loyal character with a strong personality; direct, but with a sense of humour.

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These traits partly stem from Schuster growing up in an elite sporting household. Older brother Jonas has won World Championship and Olympic medals in ski jumping at youth level, following in the footsteps of their father Werner, an Olympic champion as a coach with Germany. His grandfather Willy was also a ski jumper.

This upbringing helped instil drive in Schuster and a clear understanding of individual development, reflected by his decision to stay at RB Salzburg to complete his A-Levels despite interest from big clubs abroad.

Satisfied the defender would be a good fit for the dressing room, Brentford’s next task was to persuade the teenager to sign, when logic suggested staying in Austria for a bit longer would have been better for progression before stepping up to the Premier League straight away.

But Brentford’s willingness to give young players opportunities appealed to the player. Even in the worst-case scenario that Schuster got no first-team minutes this term, he was sure he would be a better player by the end of the season.

His Premier League debut came sooner than anyone expected, though. When Nathan Collins limped off with a calf strain in the 17th minute against Sunderland, Schuster was the only natural replacement on the bench: Sepp van den Berg was still nursing a groin injury, and Ethan Pinnock had been sold in the summer.

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Brentford fans had seen him only once before in a 6-1 Carabao Cup win at Birmingham, where he was barely tested. Under the cosh against Sunderland, the young Austrian looked assured as Brentford weathered the storm to earn a 1-1 draw.

He quickly formed a partnership with Kristoffer Ajer, the only other fit first-team centre-half at the time, and made his first league start in a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth, putting in another solid display before emerging as the standout player against Chelsea.

It may have looked like a gamble to call on such an inexperienced defender, but for Brentford, it was anything but.

Brentford were astute when they signed Schuster before the summer window had officially opened, as the early business gave him time to settle into London and, crucially, meant he was there for the first day of pre-season. It was during this period Andrews learned he could throw Schuster into the deep end at any point, the willingness to sell club legend Pinnock to Coventry showing as much.

Schuster kept his starting berth at Aston Villa after the international break but was substituted at half-time, still nursing a knock picked up while captaining Austria U21s, and then missed their last outing against Liverpool with illness.

He is available again, but with Collins and Van den Berg back up to speed, Andrews has a selection dilemma ahead of their trip to Hull on Sunday.

Even if Schuster does not immediately return to the starting XI, Andrews is adamant he will play a key role this season and beyond. “I think he’ll be a big player for us for years to come,” he said.