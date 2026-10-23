'It's difficult to understand the extent' Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta drops Bukayo Saka injury update

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given an update on Bukayo Saka, following the winger's injury against Bayern Munich.

The England star lasted less than 10 minutes at the Allianz Arena in midweek, picking up what looked to be a quad injury when passing the ball and missing the rest of Arsenal's 2-2 draw with the Bundesliga champions.

Arteta claimed after the match that the injury “didn't look good” – and has elaborated further in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Gunners hosting Everton tomorrow.

Bukayo Saka set for spell on the sidelines with Arsenal

Bukayo Saka was injured in Munich (Image credit: Karl-Josef HILDENBRAND / AFP via Getty Images)

“He's got another MRI this afternoon because he had quite a lot of fluid in the area so it was difficult to understand the extent of the injury,” Arteta said of the injury, via HandOfArsenal.

“We will know more, probably tomorrow,” he continued. “We need a few more scans and opinions from the specialists.”

In a press conference dominated by questions about Saka, Arteta said that he wasn't worried by the load that the winger has taken on at the age of just 25 and that the best response his player could have would be to turn up to the training ground with the same mentality as before.

With Saka limping off against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, Eberechi Eze was given an opportunity to impress and took his chance with the opening goal.

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It remains likely that the No.10 is given another start in the Premier League this weekend, with Noni Madueke moving back to his favoured right wing – after starting against Bayern on the left, and replacing Eze on the left away at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Christos Tzolis, signed over the summer from Club Brugge, had started the season on the left flank for the Gunners until an injury during the international break curtailed his progress.

Noni Madueke is likely to step up in Saka's absence (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have been handed boosts in other departments when it comes to injuries.

Defensive duo Piero Hincapie and William Saliba are both closing in on returns from injury, while both right-backs, Jurrien Timber and Ben White, are available for selection this weekend.

Saka is valued at €110 million by Transfermarkt.