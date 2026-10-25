How to watch Sunderland vs Leeds United for FREE: Live stream Premier League from anywhere as Black Cats aim to end losing run
Regis Le Bris' side are looking to climb off the bottom of the table
Watch Sunderland vs Leeds United for free from anywhere as the Black Cats look to end their four-match losing run in the Premier League against Daniel Farke's side. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
- Kick-off time: 4:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET / 2:30am AEDT (Mon)
- FREE Stream: USA Network via YouTube TV's 5-day free trial (US)
- TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / Stan Sport (AUS)
- Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream
Regis Le Bris' men have fallen to the bottom of the table after a difficult start to the season and face Leeds less than 72 hours after a 1-1 Europa League draw with Lech Poznan in Poland.
The visitors will aim to capitalise on the Black Cats' tight turnaround, with Farke's team in decent form after losing just one of their opening seven Premier League games.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Sunderland vs Leeds United in the Premier League, online and from anywhere.
Watch Sunderland vs Leeds United for FREE
Fans in the US can stream Sunderland vs Leeds United at no cost thanks to YouTube TV's 5-day free trial, which carries USA Network — the US broadcaster of this game.
Outside the US? Use Proton VPN to unblock your free Sunderland vs Leeds United stream from anywhere in the world.
Watch Sunderland vs Leeds United from anywhere
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How to watch Sunderland vs Leeds United in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch Sunderland vs Leeds United live on Sky Sports.
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, which kicks-off at 4:30pm GMT.
Watch Sunderland vs Leeds United on Sky Sports
Sky Sports plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.
How to watch Sunderland vs Leeds United in the US
As mentioned above, Sunderland vs Leeds United is live on USA Network in the US, with kick-off at 12:30pm ET.
Not in the US right now? Use Proton VPN to watch Sunderland vs Leeds United on USA Network.
Watch Sunderland vs Leeds United on USA Network
USA Network is a linear channel, so you will need a cord-cutting package. YouTube TV (5-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial), Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) and Sling Blue all carry USA Network.
How to watch Sunderland vs Leeds United in Australia
Viewers in Australia can stream Sunderland vs Leeds United on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 2:30am AEDT on Monday.
Watch Sunderland vs Leeds United on Stan Sport
Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show Sunderland vs Leeds United but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.
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Sunderland vs Leeds United: Preview
The Premier League table does not look pretty for Sunderland, but when you dig a little deeper it becomes clear why the Black Cats are bottom of the pile.
Regis Le Bris' men have had a tough set of fixtures to start the campaign, including games against Manchester City, Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion, while they have also had to contend with the Thursday-Sunday slog of Europa League football.
Their results on the continent have been considerably better than at home, with Thursday's 1-1 draw away to Polish champions Lech Poznan the first time they have dropped points in the Europa League this season.
The Black Cats have lost their last four Premier League games and taken just four points overall, but they could be boosted by the return from injury of striker Brian Brobbey against Leeds United. Defender Kevin Danso is suspended, though, having been sent off in the defeat at Bournemouth last Sunday.
SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures
While Sunderland have won just once in the league this season, Leeds arrive at the Stadium of Light with only one defeat to their name — away to champions Arsenal a fortnight ago.
Daniel Farke's side were then held 1-1 by rivals Manchester United last weekend, their fourth draw in their opening seven league matches, and the Whites boss will see this as an excellent chance to return to winning ways.
Leeds have had a free midweek so should be much fresher than their opponents, which could see Farke name an unchanged starting line-up for the sixth successive Premier League game.
They remain without injured defender Joe Rodon, while winger Dan James has sat out the last two matches with a back issue.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Sunderland 1-2 Leeds United
The tight turnaround between their trip to Poland and this game could cost the Black Cats.
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James Roberts is a freelance sports journalist working for FourFourTwo and other titles. He started his career at the Oxford Mail, where he covered Oxford United home and away, before becoming a sports sub-editor for various national newspapers.
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