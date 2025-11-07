Is Mohammed Kudus injured? Premier League injury update
The Tottenham winger missed Tuesday night's Champions League victory over FC Copenhagen
Mohammed Kudus was absent from Tottenham's victory over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
Thomas Frank's side got on just fine in Kudus' absence, of course, with goals from Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Micky van de Ven and Joao Palhinha providing a 4-0 victory - in spite of Johnson being dismissed at 2-0.
But Kudus could now face a battle to be fit as Spurs take on Manchester United on Saturday lunchtime.
Is Tottenham Hotspur star Mohammed Kudus fit for the weekend?
Kudus has been Tottenham's star player since making a summer move from West Ham United ahead of the current season.
The Ghana international has registered one goal and five assists in ten Premier League appearances this season and has barely missed a minute of league action for Spurs.
However, Kudus picked up a knock in training ahead that kept him out of Frank's matchday squad altogether on Tuesday night.
Asked whether he would be available to face Manchester United this weekend, Kusus simply replied: "It is getting better, yes."
However, fans noticed that Kudus was not featured in a video of the side in training that was posted to social media on Thursday evening.
That has left some supporters to conclude that Kudus will not be involved against United in Saturday's 12:30pm kick-off.
FourFourTwo can tell you from experience that videos like these shouldn't be read into too much, however.
It's by no means unheard of for managers to request that particular players should not be included in this kind of social media footage, particularly if they want to keep the opposition guessing as to the status of an injury doubt.
It's always possible in the editing room to cut around a certain player and keep them out of view.
It's also possible that Kudus was training separately in light of his knock...or that he is, in fact, injured and set to miss out this weekend.
Gearing up for Saturday ⚙️💪 @BetMGMUK pic.twitter.com/Tnd1zBEuvnNovember 6, 2025
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
