Albania World Cup 2026 squad: Sylvinho's latest selection ahead of World Cup qualifying play-offs

Albania have never been to a World Cup before

The prospective Albania World Cup 2026 squad face a World Cup qualification play-off as they bid to take one of UEFA's four remaining places at the competition.

If successful in making it to World Cup 2026, it would mark Albania's first appearance at a finals, having never previously finished higher than third in their qualification group.

But finishing ahead of second seeds Serbia as runners-up to England this time around has earned them an opportunity to claim a place - and they will start with a semi-final against Poland.

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Sweden or Ukraine await in the play-off final if Albania get past the Poles, with the winner of that play-off path set to got into group F alongside the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia in the group stage of World Cup this summer.

Albania's first major tournament appearance came at Euro 2016, were they were unfortunate not to be one of the best third-placed sides after losing to Switzerland and France before beating Romania.

Albania were then unlucky enough to be drawn in the group of death at Euro 2024, losing to Italy and Spain either side of claiming a dramatic late point against Croatia.

Here's the side Sylvinho has picked for their March international against Poland and, they hope, a play-off final to follow.

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Albania World Cup 2026 squad: The March selection

Albania World Cup 2026 squad: The latest squad

GK: Mario Dajsinani (Egnatia)

GK: Elhan Kastrati (Eintracht Braunschweig)

GK: Thomas Strakosha (AEK Athens)

DF: Arlind Ajeti (Bodrum)

DF: Naser Aliji (Dinamo City)

DF: Iván Balliu (Rayo Vallecano)

DF: Klisman Cake (Akhmat Grozny)

DF: Berat Gjimshiti (Atalanta)

DF: Elseid Hysaj (Lazio)

DF: Ardian Ismajli (Torino)

DF: Mario Mitaj (Al-Ittihad)

DF: Bujar Pllana (Lechia Gdańsk)

DF: Stavro Pilo (AEK Athens)

MF: Kristjan Asllani (Beşiktaş)

MF: Nedim Bajrami (Rangers)

MF: Nazmi Gripshi (Rubin Kazan)

MF: Arbër Hoxha (Dinamo Zagreb)

MF: Qazim Laçi (Çaykur Rizespor)

MF: Anis Mehmeti (Ipswich Town)

MF: Adrion Pajaziti (Hajduk Split)

MF: Ylber Ramadani (Lecce)

MF: Juljan Shehu (Widzew Łódź)

FW: Jasir Asani (Esteghlal)

FW: Armando Broja (Burnley)

FW: Ernest Muçi (Trabzonspor)

FW: Ľubomír Tupta (AE Larissa)

FW: Myrto Uzuni (Austin FC)

Albania fixtures and results

Fixtures

(*) if qualification successful

March 26 2026: World Cup qualification play-off: Poland v Albania, Warsaw, Poland

World Cup qualification play-off: Poland v Albania, Warsaw, Poland March 31 2026: World Cup qualification play-off or friendly: Ukraine or Sweden v Albania, Valencia, Spain or Solna, Sweden

Recent results

March 21 2025: World Cup qualification: England 2–0 Albania, London, England

World Cup qualification: England 2–0 Albania, London, England March 24 2025: World Cup qualification: Albania 3–0 Andorra, Tirana, Albania

World Cup qualification: Albania 3–0 Andorra, Tirana, Albania June 7 2025: World Cup qualification: Albania 0–0 Serbia, Tirana, Albania

World Cup qualification: Albania 0–0 Serbia, Tirana, Albania June 10 2025: World Cup qualification: Latvia 1–1 Albania, Riga, Latvia

World Cup qualification: Latvia 1–1 Albania, Riga, Latvia September 4 2025: Friendly: Gibraltar 0–1 Albania, Europa Point, Gibraltar

Friendly: Gibraltar 0–1 Albania, Europa Point, Gibraltar September 9 2025: World Cup qualification: Albania 1–0 Latvia, Tirana, Albania

World Cup qualification: Albania 1–0 Latvia, Tirana, Albania October 11 2025: World Cup qualification: Serbia 0–1 Albania, Leskovac, Serbia

World Cup qualification: Serbia 0–1 Albania, Leskovac, Serbia October 14 2025: Friendly: Albania 4–2 Jordan, Tirana, Albania

Friendly: Albania 4–2 Jordan, Tirana, Albania November 13 2025: World Cup qualification: Andorra 0–1 Albania, Encamp, Andorra

World Cup qualification: Andorra 0–1 Albania, Encamp, Andorra November 16 2025: World Cup qualification: Albania 0–2 England, Tirana, Albania

Albania manager: Sylvinho

Sylvinho took charge of Albania in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester City left-back took over as Albania manager ahead of their Euro 2024 qualification campaign and has proved to be a capable manager for the side.

England were the only side to take the full three points against Albania in qualifying (twice), with the side's qualification ultimately decided by their 1-0 victory in Serbia with two games to go.

With prior managerial stints at Lyon and Corinthians, Sylvinho will now be hoping to make it to his first World Cup having only represented Brazil six times as a player, all of which came in 2000 and 2001.

Albania's star player

Kristjan Asllani

Kristjan Asllani scored some vital goals in qualifying for Albania (Image credit: Getty Images)

The deep-lying midfield playmaker has been on loan with Torino and Besiktas this season after playing a squad role in Inter's unsuccessful treble bid last season, including coming off the bench late on in last season's Champions League final.

With 38 caps to his name, Asllani is both one of Albania's youngest squad members and one of their more experienced internationals. Aside from sitting out a friendly against Gibraltar in September, Asllani has played every minute of every game for his country over the past two and a half years.

His contribution to getting Albania this far was notable, too: he scored the only goal of the game against both Latvia and Andorra, without which they would not have made it into the play-offs.