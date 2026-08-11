Big Quiz of One-Season Wonders? How much do you know about the Premier League's fleeting stars?

How well do you know your one-season wonders?

The Premier League is many things to many people but an easy place to carve out a career it is not. There have, however, been a handful of players who've done the business for a short while. This FourFourTwo quiz is all about them.

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Quite sincerely and with no shade whatsoever (apart from that one guy), this quiz pays tribute to a clutch of attacking players who hit a rich vein of form in the richest league in world football.

There are 20 questions to answer and a pretty generous 12 minutes on the clock. You should have no problem getting through these but there are a couple of pitfalls in there. You know, just for a laugh. Let us know your score below.

FourFourTwo has a vast store of football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. Let's begin with something to really get your teeth into and ask you to name every top-flight club in English football since 1945.

If 81 years' worth of clubs is too many, how about sticking with just one and naming every team in the EFL in 2026-27. That's 72 in all between the Championship, League One and League Two. We also want to know whether you can name every team to have won one of the top four divisions.

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Did you breeze through this one-season wonders quiz with ease? Here's a real test in the form of our latest career paths quiz. A cool 100 players to name based only on the teams for which they played.

Elsewhere, FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 65 features clues on Premier League title winners, the Super League, famous sponsors and superagents. Remember to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.