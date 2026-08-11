Quickfire Quiz 177: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

It's time for another FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz! Can you answer 10 football trivia questions in double-quick time? Let's find out.

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FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes courtesy of Kwizly. We'll start by testing your knowledge of the most recent major summer tournament with FourFourTwo's Big World Cup 2026 quiz.

With teams promoted into and out of the EFL in May, we want you to list the 72 current teams in the Football League – the Championship, League One and League Two. Why don't you identify the locations of these 10 iconic football statues while you're at it?

We also have a footballer autobiographies quiz and an absolute beast that asks you to name the top 100 goalscorers in the history of the Premier League. Not only that, but can you name every Premier League player nominated for the Ballon d'Or since 2000?

We also want you to name all 95 clubs to have won any one of the top four tiers of English football and guess these team line-ups based on the nationalities of their players alone. That's elite-level stuff but we believe in you.

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If you're still wanting more, give this one a crack. Can you name 100 players simply by the clubs where they've played football in our latest career path quiz?

We have puzzles as well. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and don't forget to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!