Victor Lindelof is thriving and it says everything about Aston Villa and Manchester United

Aston Villa are not a normal football club. After what felt like an eternity of matches against teams that somehow seemed to be playing a more advanced sport altogether, Villa have become competitive by doing things differently.

Manager Unai Emery maintained his poker face throughout pre-season. It's too simplistic to say that Villa lost Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers, Lucas Digne, Emiliano Martinez, Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins – the transfer fees those players attracted were vital – but the turnover meant that their recruitment had to be all but perfect just for the club to stand still.

The success rate of the busiest summer Villa have ever had will only truly be known in May, but there's no doubting the sheer amount of potential they invested in. Emery and Roberto Olabe, Villa's president of football operations, seem to have pulled a rabbit out of the hat.

Victor Lindelof has become an Unai Emery case study

Unai Emery's effect on individual players at Villa has been the secret to their success (Image credit: Getty Images)

But one name in particular jumps out from the typical Villa teamsheet in 2026/27. Konsa has been replaced not by new signing Taylor Harwood-Bellis, but by 32-year-old Victor Lindelof.

He joined the club on a free transfer on deadline day last summer after leaving Manchester United but his acquisition was not a stroke of genius on the part of Emery, previous recruitment head Monchi, or anyone else. Lindelof was a punt and joined a club in what might euphemistically be described as a spot of bother.

Villa's Iceman is not a triumph of an unorthodox recruitment strategy but of management, coaching and everything that happens at clubs in between the pandemonium of transfer windows.

All six players Villa sold in the summer who they'd have preferred to keep, at least in a football sense, can thank Emery for making them better when they left than they were when they signed.

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There are vanishingly few Villa players for whom that isn't the case now. The most infamous example joined on loan on the same day as Lindelof's signing.

Harvey Elliott's experience is evidence that recruitment at the time of Lindelof's arrival wasn't Villa's strength. The fact that he left with a smile on his face against the odds reveals what Emery's Villa really have become good at.

Lindelof won the admiration of Villa's supporters last season by filling in when he was needed as defensive cover and pulling a handful of immense shifts in midfield when injuries demanded it at the end of the season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Sweden captain started the Europa League final in Istanbul as Tielemans' partner in midfield. Amadou Onana, back from injury, was fit enough to come on for him as the first substitute. That's the level Lindelof reached when push came to shove in Villa's best season for decades.

Konsa's sale left Villa in desperate need of a right-sided central defender. Harwood-Bellis or Modou Keba Cisse, it's hoped, will be that player in the long-term. Lindelof has locked that position down for the time being and has been among Villa's better players in their most assured performances.

Lindelof has a new lease of life at Aston Villa

Lindelof is benefiting from his immersion in a more suitable environment.

Emery is an accomplished and hands-on coach who is obsessively detailed and clear about what players need to be in order to make his tactical structure work. He improves players directly and as a function of his approach.

The Villa boss also demands the highest standards from his senior players, preferring where possible to give his squad the space to be self-sustaining away from his supervision.

The Iceman immediately became part of that group, a group that's been through a fair amount of churn as a consequence of the summer sales, and the responsibility looks good on him.

Lindelof is firing on all cylinders as part of Villa's senior group (Image credit: Getty Images)

The example of Lindelof demonstrates that transfers aren't the be all and end all for Premier League clubs, and that signings are just the first step in constructing an effective squad.

Manchester United didn't recruit as well as Villa in the most transfer window but Villa themselves did a miserable job in the summer of 2025. The most potent difference between the clubs is the one exemplified by Lindelof.

Where once he was brought in for big money and quickly cast in the role of a decent player at a club that demands excellence without being set up to empower it, Lindelof is now a fortuitous free transfer who keeps improving in his thirties because Villa have the tools to bring out his best as a player and as a leader.

Villa will visit Man United in November with their poor record at Old Trafford bobbing along above the team coach like a cartoon cloud. Lindelof will start that game, all being well, and he couldn't be further from the perception of the player who left 18 months ago.

In some misguided and particularly cruel circles, his name was almost becoming a punchline. His recent performances in a Villa shirt prove that he's anything but.