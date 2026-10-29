Quiz! Can you name the starting line-up from Liverpool's 4-4 Premier League draw with Arsenal in 2009?

Can you remember the Liverpool team who lined up against Arsenal in this classic Premier League draw?

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There's something particularly satisfying about a 4-4 draw. It's more than symmetry; it feels somehow complete, as if the chaos is truly in balance. Anyway, Andrey Arshavin scored four times for Arsenal against Liverpool in the Premier League in April 2009 and it was kind of weird. But we're not interested in the Gunners.

As the Reds and Arsenal prepare to meet once more this weekend, we're looking back to the Liverpool line-up that started in opposition to Arshavin's Arsenal. Can you name all 11 players? There's no time limit!

Do you fancy taking on even more of our football quizzes? We've got loads of them and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. We'll stick with the Premier League for now, shall we? Let's find out whether you can sweep the board in our Premier League Years Picture Quiz.

For fans of disciplinary measures, we have three-and-a-half decades worth of red card history to get stuck into. Can you name every player ever to be sent off three times in a single Premier League season? More positively, can you remember every Premier League player to have won the World Cup while they were employed in England's top division?

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Away from the Premier League, why not give this little lot a crack? Can you name every nation ever to have beaten England in a World Cup match? There might be a few more than you think. The 2026 Ballon d'Or winner didn't win the World Cup, but then that's not a prerequisite for football's top individual accolade. Can you name the winner of the Ballon d'Or in every World Cup year since 1958?

Love your football puzzles? Us too. Here's FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 76, featuring clues on journeymen, Wembley and absolute screamers.

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