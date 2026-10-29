"It was a dour spell in the game and I accidentally became a meme" Danny Murphy on how his ridiculous story about his cat Bob captured the imagination at the World Cup

There are football matches so boring that you really don't envy the commentators having to come up with something to say about the lack of action unfolding in front of them.

Cricket commentators have long had to find ways to fill in the long pauses in entertaining fashion...and former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy went viral after he found himself needing to do the same at the World Cup this summer.

A break in play during Norway's 2-1 victory over the Ivory Coast in the round of 32 prompted Murphy to tell colleague Steve Bower all about the day his cat Bob ran away, before later explaining that it came back feral, attacked its sister Mary, then was packed off to a friend’s parents in Preston.

Murphy told FourFourTwo: "The trigger was the substitution of Oscar Bobb.

“It was a dour spell in the game where there were very few good things to talk about.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Steve Bower was having a quiet moment – it just came to me.

"Normally when you do co-comms, the thinking is ‘Don’t make a headline by saying something so outrageous, ridiculous or contentious that it creates problems for yourself. Don’t be sensationalist, be realistic with what we’re watching'.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We sat in the car after the game and I’m not particularly on X.

"But I am on Instagram, and I saw a few things starting to come through.

"Steve Bower was sat next to me and was like ‘My god, what’s going on here?’

Danny Murphy (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It took off on a journey of its own and became good fun.

"You’ve got to understand the fun element of accidentally becoming a meme.

"I ended up doing an advert after it, so some good came out of it."