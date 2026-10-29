Quickfire Quiz 234: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Crank up your quizzing mind and get ready to take on another FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz. You'll have just 90 seconds to answer 10 football trivia questions.

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FourFourTwo has loads more football quizzes courtesy of Kwizly. First up, can you crack this quiz about Coventry City in the Premier League? There's a 25-year hole in the middle so you'll need to know your stuff from the distant past and the present but nothing in between.

There's not a lot of Sky Blues action in this next little batch of top-flight history quizzes. In fact, they'll only come up once. Can you remember the top goalscorer of all 20 Premier League teams in 1996-97, in 2006-07, and in 2016-17?

Our Big Quiz of English Football Grounds is one for true experts and has questions about the stadiums, stands and streets that make up the cathedrals of the game up and down the nation. Can you answer them all?

Next, we want you to name every title sponsor of the EFL Trophy in its history and also to name every player ever to have been sent off three times in a single Premier League season.

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Finally, we're heading off to the more exotic climes of major international football tournaments to ask you to name every nation ever to have beaten England in a World Cup match. That includes both knocking them out and beating them in the group stage, so there are a few more than you might expect.

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!