Manchester United talks 'productive' as Michael Carrick reaches Bruno Fernandes decision

Manchester United are working to clear the air before embarking on a difficult run of fixtures in the Premier League and Champions League, according to a report.

Michael Carrick has been under pressure after a sequence of disappointing results but it emerged on Tuesday that the head coach will have an opportunity to turn Man United's fortunes around.

Carrick avoiding the sack means that there are dressing room situations to resolve, not least with United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Man United 'players and staff' met for talks after a frantic fortnight of chaos

Michael Carrick (Image credit: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Fernandes was an unused substitute in the Red Devils' Premier League loss to Bournemouth on Sunday after he criticised Carrick's tactics in last week's defeat against Como in the Champions League.

The captain was criticised by a series of former players and received a frosty response at Old Trafford, where Carrick was offered the respect, if not the endorsement, of the United support.

"Sources say Carrick held a meeting of players and staff – not directors – to clear the air at Carrington and attempt to get people on the same page," report Laurie Whitwell and Chris McKenna for The Athletic.

"The idea was to galvanise everyone to the common cause of winning matches, whatever grievances they might have. The summit was said to be productive, but of course the proof will be seen on the pitch at Chelsea on Saturday."

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United's fixture list is sure to provide a true test of their mettle with Carrick in charge. After their next Premier League match against the Blues, they will meet Roma, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Sporting CP and Brentford before the end of November.

The decision to leave Carrick in the dugout for that run was met with surprise this week. Man United have won two of their 12 matches in all competitions this season, a far cry from the positive form that saw his interim role commuted to the job proper in May.

"Carrick has his own decision on Fernandes: whether to back him or bench him. Those who know both men feel they will address the matter head-on," according to The Athletic.

Michael Carrick (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Sources say the mood as things stand is that a line will be drawn after Carrick dropped his captain on Sunday, which would make Fernandes available to start the trip to Stamford Bridge."

The United skipper was sidelined on Sunday as United slumped to their second three-goal defeat in a matter of days. They have now played eight matches without a win since beating Sabah in the Champions League at Old Trafford in December.

Yet to win away from home this season, the Red Devils have slipped back into the bottom five in the Premier League, face a tough challenge to avoid a play-off in the Champions League, and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the first time of asking despite leading against Brighton.