'We’ll know in a few months' Lionel Messi close friend gives verdict on Argentina legend's retirement plans

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Lionel Messi has a chance to go out in a blaze of glory if he can help Argentina to back-to-back World Cups

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to the World Cup in 2022
Lionel Messi will be dead set on helping Argentina hold onto the World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi's future is naturally the source of speculation as he prepares to captain Argentina at this summer's World Cup in North America.

Messi's contract at Inter Miami expires at the end of 2028, but the prospect of leading Argentina to back-to-back World Cup trophies would offer an enticing exit point for the legendary 38 year old (by which we mean he is both legendary and aged 38; he's not legendary for being 38).

Sergio Aguero gives insight into Lionel Messi retirement plans