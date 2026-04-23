'We’ll know in a few months' Lionel Messi close friend gives verdict on Argentina legend's retirement plans

Lionel Messi will be dead set on helping Argentina hold onto the World Cup

Lionel Messi's future is naturally the source of speculation as he prepares to captain Argentina at this summer's World Cup in North America.

Messi's contract at Inter Miami expires at the end of 2028, but the prospect of leading Argentina to back-to-back World Cup trophies would offer an enticing exit point for the legendary 38 year old (by which we mean he is both legendary and aged 38; he's not legendary for being 38).

Only two sides have ever retained the World Cup in the history of the competition: Italy in 1938, and Brazil in 1962.

Sergio Aguero gives insight into Lionel Messi retirement plans