Roberto De Zerbi wants to reunite with controversial forward at Tottenham Hotspur: report

De Zerbi took over the managerial reins at Tottenham earlier this year and previously worked with Greenwood during their time together in Ligue 1 with Olympique de Marseille.

Under De Zerbi’s tutelage in France, Greenwood found a rich vein of form following his permanent departure from Manchester United, establishing himself as one of the most productive forwards in the league.

Now, the Italian tactician is reportedly keen on bringing the 24-year-old back to the Premier League to spearhead his new-look Spurs attack, according to transfers journalist Nico Schira.

Roberto De Zerbi chases Spurs reinforcements

Mason Greenwood (Image credit: Getty Images)

Any potential move for the forward is bound to ignite further friction between De Zerbi and sections of the Tottenham fanbase.

Following his appointment at the club, the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust and affiliated groups such as Women of the Lane publicly criticised the hiring, pointing to controversial comments the manager made during his time in France.

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De Zerbi had previously defended Greenwood publicly, calling him a 'good guy' who had 'paid a heavy price.' The fan groups labeled those remarks 'ill-judged' and 'deeply offensive,' leading De Zerbi to issue a public clarification during his first club interview, where he apologised for causing offence and insisted he never intended to downplay the issue of violence against women.

Greenwood’s permanent exit from Old Trafford in 2024 brought an end to a lengthy period of scrutiny following his arrest in January 2022. He was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, however, in February 2023, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced that all criminal charges against Greenwood had been dropped.

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The CPS clarified that the decision was made due to the withdrawal of key witnesses and the emergence of new material, which combined meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of a conviction.

Despite the cessation of legal proceedings, Manchester United and the player mutually agreed that it was best for him to rebuild his career away from the club, leading to a loan spell at Getafe before his permanent transfer to Marseille.

With De Zerbi now looking to stamp his authority on the Tottenham squad, he has reportedly identified his former talisman as a target. While the prospective transfer will inevitably face intense scrutiny from supporters, De Zerbi remains a firm admirer of the forward's on-pitch capabilities as the north London club prepare for a busy summer.