Why Switzerland star striker Breel Embolo may be banned from entering United States for the World Cup

Switzerland striker Breel Embolo was left behind by 'Die Nati' earlier this week as the team flew out to North America.

Embolo was not on the flight which transported the Swiss national team to the United States after the player's ESTA was placed under review.

An ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation) is an automated pre-screening security system used by the United States government to determine if a person is eligible to enter the U.S. without a traditional visa.

Embolo's past conviction halts striker's flight to US

Switzerland beat Jordan in their first World Cup warm-up friendly (Image credit: Getty Images)

Embolo has appeared at two previous World Cups for the Swiss and racked up 85 appearances for the national team, but his Finals this time around are in doubt after being rendered unable to travel.

A statement from the Swiss national team confirmed the sequence of events: "Unfortunately, Breel Embolo is currently unable to travel to the United States with the team.

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"His ESTA authorisation had been approved until this morning. However, at 10:30am, we were informed that his ESTA application had been placed under further review."

Switzerland are in contact with the relevant authorities and are hopeful the striker will be able to travel and join up with the rest of the squad in the coming days.

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Switzerland will be based out of San Diego, California for the tournament, with two of their three group stage matches taking place in the state. Their third Group B match takes place a short flight up North America's west coast, in Canadian city Vancouver.

Embolo's side face Australia in a World Cup warm-up friendly on Saturday. It is unclear whether the experienced forward will be eligible to participate yet.

The 29-year-old was involved in an altercation in Basel back in 2018 and charged with making multiple threats.

Embolo has appeared at several tournaments for Switzerland, including most recently Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

He was found guilty of the offence in 2023 and handed a suspended fine, however, the issue did not appear to prohibit his participation at the World Cup until the morning of Switzerland's scheduled flight.

Moreover, Embolo was permitted to enter the U.S. this time last year when Switzerland played friendlies against the USMNT and Mexico.

Switzerland's Group B opponents are co-hosts Canada, Qatar and Bosnia and Herzegovina.