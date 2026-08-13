Quickfire Quiz 179: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Ready for another FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz? Well good, because that's what you're getting. We have 10 football trivia questions. You have 90 seconds to answer them.

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FourFourTwo has loads more football quizzes courtesy of Kwizly. Our Big World Cup 2026 quiz tests your knowledge of the latest major summer tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Fancy testing yourself with our latest career path quiz? It's a monster – a massive 100 players to identify based only on the clubs where they played football.

There's a quiz that asks you to identify the locations of these 10 iconic football statues and another that simply challenges you to list the 72 current teams in the Football League – the Championship, League One and League Two.

We also have a footballer autobiographies quiz and we want you to name the top 100 goalscorers in the history of the Premier League. If you're up for something really tricky, can you guess these team line-ups based on the nationalities of their players alone?

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If it's big lists you want, try these two. Can you name all 95 clubs to have won any one of the top four tiers of English football and list every Premier League player nominated for the Ballon d'Or since 2000?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and don't forget to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!