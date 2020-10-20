Police confirm Khuzwayo arrested in alleged stabbing altercation

SAPS spokesperson brigadier Jay Naicker has reportedly confirmed counter-charges were laid after an alleged stabbing incident involving former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo, after which both suspects were arrested.

The former goalkeeper, who was forced into early retirement due to persisting injuries, revealed on his official Twitter account on Sunday that he was rushed to hospital after being stabbed at a Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) sports event.

'17-10-2020 Brilliant Khuzwayo was invited to speak at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) sports event. Right before he could make his address, a male believed to be a MUT student stabbed him and he was rushed to the hospital. A case has been opened with Umlazi SAPS,' read his tweet.

However, since then Naicker, without mentioning names, revealed to SoccerLaduma that one of the men claimed he was stabbed with a broken bottle and sustained two stab wounds on his left hand, while the other claims that he was stabbed with a knife.

'Police at Umlazi are investigating two counts of assault GBH as well as crimen injuria after two men opened counter-charges against each other. It is alleged that on Saturday afternoon two men aged 30 and 23 were involved in an altercation at an event at the Mangosuthu University of Technology. One of the men claimed he was stabbed with a broken bottle and sustained two stab wounds on his left hand. The other claims that he was stabbed with a knife. Both suspects aged 23 and 30 were arrested and were supposed to appear before the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

'Both men appeared at the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court today. The matter was adjourned to 27 October 2020,' he said.