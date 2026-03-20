Stream every Champions League Knockout match for just $2.99/Month with this MEGA Paramount+ deal

Paramount+ is back with another huge deal, with the US Champions League broadcaster offering new and returning subscribers access to the platform for just $2.99 a month for your first two months (offer valid until March 31).

That's 67% off the Paramount+ Essential plan (usual price $8.99) or an incredible 79% off the Paramount+ Premium plan (usually $13.99).

It’s perfect for football fans in the US, with every subscription tier offering access to Europe’s premier competition, the Champions League. With the tournament heading into the quarter-finals, some huge games are just around the corner.

On top of that, you’ll also get access to the Europa League, Conference League, Serie A, the Scottish Premiership, and the EFL. With the 2025/26 season approaching its conclusion, it’s an unbeatable opportunity to grab a subscription before the season wraps up.

Save 79% Paramount+ Premium: was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Paramount+ Premium is usually $13.99 a month, and for just $2.99, you get ad-free streaming of every Champions League game, Europa League and Conference League, plus a load of EFL coverage and top sports, including UFC numbered events and PGA Tour golf. The price returns to $13.99 after the 2-month discount, but you can cancel at anytime. Read more Read less ▼

Save 67% Paramount+ Essential: was $8.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ For just $2.99 a month for your first two months, you'll get Paramount+ Essential, which has the same access to all the Champions League content and more as the Premium plan above, but is ad-supported. The price returns to $8.99 after 2 months, but you can cancel anytime. Read more Read less ▼

Why get Paramount+ for the Champions League now?

(Image credit: Eddie Keogh - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Paramount+ is the exclusive broadcaster of the Champions League in the US so you won't be able to watch any UCL action outside there streaming platform.

The quarter-finals feature some mouth-watering clashes. Current holders PSG take on Liverpool, while Real Madrid face Bayern Munich. England's best chance is Arsenal as they take on Sporting Lisbon, and the final eight also serves up a thrilling all-Spanish clash with Barcelona facing Atletico Madrid.

With 13 games remaining before we find out the 2025/26 Champions League winner, there is no better time to grab the Paramount+ deal for just $2.99 and catch every moment live.