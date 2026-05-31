How to watch Masters European Champions 2026: Live stream the one-night return
All the broadcast details for the Masters European Champions
Watch Masters European Champions as legends from Ajax, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid battle it out. FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how you can stream it.
- Date: 31 May 2026
- Start Time: 6:30pm BST / 1:30pm ET
- TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / HBO Max (UK)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN
All the European finals are now done and it is time for the old boys to get their boots back out. The matches are only 14 minutes, but they still offer stars galore, with legends from across European football.
Dual Premier League and La Liga winner Claude Makélélé is playing for Chelsea alongside the likes of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Carlo Cudicini.
For Liverpool, Finnish legend Jari Litmanen will grace the pitch, while an attacking duo of Rickie Lambert and Andy Carroll will be sure to add some firepower.
Ajax have the likes of Nwankwo Kanu and Gregory van der Wiel, while Real Madrid have Geremi, Iván Campo and Álvaro Negredo.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Masters European Champions from anywhere in the world.
Watch Masters European Champions 2026 from anywhere
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▶︎ Read More: Everything you need to know about the World Cup 2026
How to watch Masters European Champions 2026 in the UK
The Masters European Champions 2026 will go out on TNT Sports, specifically the TNT Sports 2 channel.
Watch Masters European Champions on TNT Sports and HBO Max
You can add TNT Sports to your TV package on Sky, EE or Virgin Media. Alternatively, watch through the HBO Max streaming platform for £25.99 a month (12-month contract.
Can I watch outside the UK?
Unfortunately, it doesn't appear any broadcaster has picked up the Masters European Champions 2026 outside the UK.
If that changes we will let you know right here.
On your travels outside Britain? Use NordVPN to unblock your TNT Sports stream from anywhere in the world.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jacob Jones helps manage How to Watch Sports & TV content across Future’s multiple publications. He graduated from the University of Derby with First-Class Honours in Specialist Sports Journalism and previously worked at Football League World. A die-hard Shrewsbury Town fan, he regularly attends matches and also plays as a left-back in Somerset’s local football divisions.
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