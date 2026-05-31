How to watch Masters European Champions 2026: Live stream the one-night return

Watch Masters European Champions as legends from Ajax, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid battle it out. FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how you can stream it.

Masters European Champions: key information Date: 31 May 2026

31 May 2026 Start Time: 6:30pm BST / 1:30pm ET

6:30pm BST / 1:30pm ET TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / HBO Max (UK)

TNT Sports / HBO Max (UK) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

All the European finals are now done and it is time for the old boys to get their boots back out. The matches are only 14 minutes, but they still offer stars galore, with legends from across European football.

Dual Premier League and La Liga winner Claude Makélélé is playing for Chelsea alongside the likes of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Carlo Cudicini.

For Liverpool, Finnish legend Jari Litmanen will grace the pitch, while an attacking duo of Rickie Lambert and Andy Carroll will be sure to add some firepower.

Ajax have the likes of Nwankwo Kanu and Gregory van der Wiel, while Real Madrid have Geremi, Iván Campo and Álvaro Negredo.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Masters European Champions from anywhere in the world.

Watch Masters European Champions 2026 from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the Masters European Champions. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

MEGA Deal Get 75% off NordVPN + 3 months extra free 🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks TNT Sports/HBO Max

📺 Stream Masters European Champions 2026

▶︎ Read More: Everything you need to know about the World Cup 2026

How to watch Masters European Champions 2026 in the UK

The Masters European Champions 2026 will go out on TNT Sports, specifically the TNT Sports 2 channel.

Can I watch outside the UK?

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear any broadcaster has picked up the Masters European Champions 2026 outside the UK.

If that changes we will let you know right here.

On your travels outside Britain? Use NordVPN to unblock your TNT Sports stream from anywhere in the world.