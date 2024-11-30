Players who scored 100 goals for Manchester City

Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne celebrate a goal for Manchester City against Newcastle United in October 2015.

Manchester City have enjoyed spectacular success in recent seasons, winning a string of Premier League titles and a treble in 2022/23.

Emerging from the shadows of their local rivals Manchester United, the Sky Blues have enjoyed the finest era of their history since the takeover of Sheik Mansour in 2008 and especially following the arrival of Pep Guardiola as manager in 2016.

City had won trophies before that, but the Sky Blues have also spent many seasons in the Second Division and even dropped down to English football's third tier in 1998.

Here, a look at the greatest goalscorers from across the club's history: the men who scored 100 goals or more for Manchester City...

19. Shaun Goater

Shaun Goater in action for Manchester City against Derby County in December 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shaun Goater was a youth player at Manchester United, but made his name on the blue side of the derby divide after signing for City from Bristol City in 1998.

Goater's goals helped fire the Sky Blues back to the Premier League and he also netted twice in a 3-1 win over United in the final derby at Maine Road. In total, the Bermudan scored 103 times in 2012 appearances for City between 1998 and 2003.

18. Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates a goal for Manchester City against Real Madrid in the Champions League in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne signed for Manchester City from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2015 and the Belgian midfielder has been a huge part of the club's success under Pep Guardiola.

A multiple Premier League champion and treble winner with City, De Bruyne reached 100 goals for the club with two superb strikes against Crystal Palace in April 2024.

17. Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Sparta Prague in the Champions League in October 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erling Haaland arrived at Manchester City in the summer of 2022 and helped the Sky Blues claim the treble in his debut season at the club.

The Norwegian has already broken a series of scoring records with City and needed just 105 games to reach a century of goals for the club. By the time he has finished, he could be way in front of everybody else on this list.

16. Neil Young

Neil Young in action for Manchester City against Chelsea in January 1971. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neil Young was born close to Maine Road and came through the youth ranks at Manchester City, going on to score 108 goals in 416 games for the Sky Blues between 1961 and 1972.

An inside forward or winger, Young was key for City in a successful spell in the late 1960s, contributing to First Division, FA Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup triumphs in that time.

15. Dennis Tueart

Dennis Tueart of Manchester City in action against Stoke City in a game in September 1981. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A left winger who helped Sunderland win the FA Cup in 1973, Dennis Tueart played for Manchester City across two spells, either side of two seasons with the New York Cosmos.

Tueart helped City win the League Cup in 1976 and was an FA Cup finalist with the Sky Blues in 1981. He scored 109 goals in 275 games overall.

14. Frank Roberts

Manchester City in action against Clapton Orient in the FA Cup in 1926. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An inside forward who had successful spells at Bolton Wanderers and Manchester City in the 1910s and 1920s, Frank Roberts scored 124 goals in 222 appearances for the Sky Blues between 1922 and 1928.

Roberts also won four caps for England and scored two goals, both of which came in a 2-1 win over Wales in the British Home Championship in 1925.

13. Horace Barnes

Manchester City's Horace Barnes illustrated on a cigarette card in 1924. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Horace Barnes was an inside left who played for Manchester City in the 1910s and 1920s.

Barnes' career at City was interrupted by the outbreak of the First World War, but he still scored 125 goals in 235 appearances in a decade at the club.

12. Alec Herd

Manchester City players head out onto the pitch for a game against Arsenal in 1932. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An inside forward who represented Scotland at international level, Alec Herd spent 15 years at Manchester City in the 1930s and 1940s.

Herd helped City to the First Division title in 1936/37 and although his time at the club was interrupted by the Second World War, he still scored 126 goals in 288 appearances.

11. Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling celebrates a goal for Manchester City against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League in December 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling signed for Manchester City from Liverpool in 2015 and the England winger went on to spend seven seasons at the Etihad.

Sterling was a key player in four Premier League title wins, five League Cup crowns and an FA Cup victory for Pep Guardiola's side, scoring 131 goals in 339 games along the way.

10. Fred Tilson

Manchester City's team in November 1954, featuring assistant trainer and former striker Fred Tilson, second from right in the back row. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fred Tilson was transferred to Manchester City from Barnsley along with his friend Eric Brook in the late 1920s and the pair continued their fine partnership at Maine Road.

Tilson scored 132 goals in 275 appearances for City and was a key player as the Sky Blues won the FA Cup in 1934 and the First Division title three years later.

9. Billie Gillespie

Manchester City's FA Cup final team in 1904, featuring Billie Gillespie in the top row, second from left. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Glasgow, Billie Gillespie was a centre-forward who played for Manchester City in the late 1890s and early 1900s.

One of the club's early idols, Gillespie was part of the FA Cup-winning side of 1904 and scored 132 goals in 231 appearances, including 21 in 30 games that season and 30 in 33 the previous year.

8. Tommy Browell

Tottenham in action against Manchester City in September 1913. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A prolific striker who spent 13 years at Manchester City between 1913 and 1926, Tommy Browell's career was put on hold for four years due to the First World War.

Browell still scored an impressive 139 goals in 247 appearances for the Sky Blues, including 31 in 43 games in the 1920/21 season.

7. Francis Lee

Manchester City's Francis Lee has a shot blocked by Liverpool's Ron Yeats in a game in August 1968. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Manchester City's greatest-ever players, Francis Lee helped the Sky Blues win a series of trophies in the late 1960s and early 1970s, including a First Division title, an FA Cup and a European Cup Winners' Cup.

The former England striker scored 148 goals in 330 appearances for City between 1967 and 1974. Later, he became chairman and a main shoreholder at the Manchester club.

6. Joe Hayes

Joe Hayes training for Manchester City at Maine Road in May 1955. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An inside forward blessed with pace and an eye for goal, Joe Hayes scored for Manchester City in their 1956 FA Cup final win over Birmingham City and netted 10 times in derbies against rivals Manchester United.

In total, Hayes scored 152 goals in 364 appearances for the Sky Blues and went on to play for Barnsley and Wigan Athletic, but he was never capped by England.

5. Billy Meredith

Billy Meredith in action for Manchester United against Queens Park Rangers in the first ever Charity Shield match in 1908. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of football's early susperstars, Billy Meredith had long spells at Manchester City and Manchester United in the late 1890s and early 1900s.

A winger with an impressive goals record, he scored 152 times in 394 games for City, ending his career at the club in a short second spell between 1921 and 1924. The Welsh international helped City win the FA Cup in 1904.

4. Colin Bell

Colin Bell in action for Manchester City against Blackpool in August 1974. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Colin Bell spent 13 years at Manchester City between 1966 and 1979 and the former England midielder is considered one of the club's best-ever players.

Bell made 501 appearances for City and scored 153 goals, helping City win a First Division title, an FA Cup, two League Cups, two Charity Shields and a European Cup WInners' Cup in the late 1960s. He also wn 48 caps for England, scoring nine goals.

3. Tommy Johnson

Manchester City take on Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals in March 1926. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An inside forward or centre-forward, Tommy Johnson was a prolific scorer for Manchester City in the 1920s.

Johnson hit 166 goals in 355 appearances between 1920 and 1930 and his 38 goals in 1928/29 were the highest tally by a City player in a season until it was beaten by Erling Haaland in 2022/23.

2. Eric Brook

Eric Brook at Manchester City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A left winger with a powerful shot who loved to cut inside and score goals, Eric Brook played 493 times for Manchster City between 1927 and 1939, scoring 177 times.

Brook assisted the winning goal as City lifted the FA Cup in 1934 and was a key part of the team which claimed the First Division title three years later. He was also capped 18 times by England, netting 10 goals for his country.

1. Sergio Agüero

Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Watford in January 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sergio Agüero joined Manchester City from Atlético Madrid in 2011 and the Argentine forward went on to become the club's all-time top scorer.

Agüero scored 260 goals in 390 games for the Sky Blues – including his famous strike to seal the Premier League title in extremis at QPR on the final day in 2011/12. In total, he won 14 trophies for City before leaving for Barcelona in 2021 and retiring shortly afterwards due to a heart problem.