Quiz! Can you sort these players by the number of appearances they made in the Premier League?

Are you ready for some higher or lower action?

Fancy a football quiz?

PLAY ALL QUIZZES (Image credit: Future) PLAY NOW You can play all FourFourTwo quizzes right HERE

With James Milner having broken the Premier League all-time appearance record, we thought it was the perfect time for a fiendishly difficult FourFourTwo quiz to test your knowledge on some of the competition's most iconic players through the years.

We've served up ten trios of instantly recognisable Premier League faces - and it's your job to sort each set of three by the number of appearanes they've made in the Premier League. There's no time limit for these ten questions, but Be warned, it's harder than it sounds...

Now that you've shown off your numerical knowledge, how about spending some more time testing the old grey matter with some more quizzes? We've got a smorgasbord of teasers for you here, including iconic shirt designs, random career paths that have been dredged up from the bowels of Wikipedia, Ballon d'Or nominees and a geography lesson via the Champions League. A fresh, high-stakes collection of challenges is ready for you, courtesy of Kwizly.

We'll kick off with a kit quiz that will take you down memory lane. We've stripped 20 of our favourite ever shirts of their sponsors and logos, so it's up to you to tell us the team. Then we've taken the long and varied career paths for 100 players and it's up to you to name the player.

Get the FourFourTwo Ultimate Quiz Book $17.99 $15.91 Preorder

Next up, we're looking at the best seasons that English players have enjoyed since 2000. We want you to name every Three Lions star who has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or since the turn of the century - there are 65 players to name and you can do that here. Our final test for you is for those who paid attention during their geography GCSE as we want you to name each and every country to have had a club in Champions League.

If that's not enough for your, then why not tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 41? Featuring clues on Coles, goals, Super Bowls and other non-rhyming answers. To stay ahead of the curve, join our daily newsletter for your morning trivia briefing, and sign up for free to The Club: our membership portal where you can earn badges, participate in exclusive Q&As, and fight for the top spot on our global leaderboards.