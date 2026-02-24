Quiz! Can you sort these players by the number of appearances they made in the Premier League?

You know who's no.1 in the rankings - but now it's time to test your knowledge of player appearances

Lewis Dunk (R) and Danny Welbeck of Brighton &amp; Hove Albion (L) gather around teammate James Milner to celebrate him breaking the Premier League appearance record following the team&#039;s victory in the Premier League match between Brentford and Brighton &amp; Hove Albion at Gtech Community Stadium on February 21, 2026 in Brentford, England.
Are you ready for some higher or lower action? (Image credit: Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Fancy a football quiz?

We've served up ten trios of instantly recognisable Premier League faces - and it's your job to sort each set of three by the number of appearanes they've made in the Premier League. There's no time limit for these ten questions, but Be warned, it's harder than it sounds...

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.

