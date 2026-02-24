Quiz! Can you sort these players by the number of appearances they made in the Premier League?

The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
With James Milner having broken the Premier League all-time appearance record, we thought it was the perfect time for a fiendishly difficult FourFourTwo quiz to test your knowledge on some of the competition's most iconic players through the years.
We've served up ten trios of instantly recognisable Premier League faces - and it's your job to sort each set of three by the number of appearanes they've made in the Premier League. There's no time limit for these ten questions, but Be warned, it's harder than it sounds...
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
Now that you've shown off your numerical knowledge, how about spending some more time testing the old grey matter with some more quizzes? We've got a smorgasbord of teasers for you here, including iconic shirt designs, random career paths that have been dredged up from the bowels of Wikipedia, Ballon d'Or nominees and a geography lesson via the Champions League. A fresh, high-stakes collection of challenges is ready for you, courtesy of Kwizly.
We'll kick off with a kit quiz that will take you down memory lane. We've stripped 20 of our favourite ever shirts of their sponsors and logos, so it's up to you to tell us the team. Then we've taken the long and varied career paths for 100 players and it's up to you to name the player.
Next up, we're looking at the best seasons that English players have enjoyed since 2000. We want you to name every Three Lions star who has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or since the turn of the century - there are 65 players to name and you can do that here. Our final test for you is for those who paid attention during their geography GCSE as we want you to name each and every country to have had a club in Champions League.
If that's not enough for your, then why not tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 41? Featuring clues on Coles, goals, Super Bowls and other non-rhyming answers. To stay ahead of the curve, join our daily newsletter for your morning trivia briefing, and sign up for free to The Club: our membership portal where you can earn badges, participate in exclusive Q&As, and fight for the top spot on our global leaderboards.
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
